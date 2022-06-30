It feels as if the transfer portal led to a complete revamp of rosters across the Southeastern Conference, but LSU will have plenty of familiar names on the field this season.

Some of those players are still looking to live up to the expectations first placed on them when they signed with the Tigers. Under a new coach in Brian Kelly, it’s the perfect situation for those returning Tigers to show what they’re capable of.

If LSU is to hang with the best of the Western Division, several of these players will need to put together big campaigns.

These are the five returning players most likely to put together breakout seasons in 2022:

Malik Nabers, sophomore receiver

Someone has to step up to take some pressure off Kayshon Boutte, and Nabers seems like a strong candidate to be that guy. His freshman campaign brought reason for optimism with 28 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns. His biggest game came against Louisiana-Monroe, when he pulled in four passes for 143 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, the Youngsville native should be a top target for whoever is behind center.

Mike Jones, junior linebacker

The Clemson transfer seems ready to make an impact in his junior season after playing a big role in the LSU defense’s late improvement in 2021. The former blue-chip recruit made a strong case to take over the middle linebacker role in the spring, showing good communication skills. With Damone Clark no longer in the field, Jones gets his chance to become a leader on defense.

Charles Turner, junior offensive lineman

The versatile lineman left spring as the team’s starting center. For the offensive line to show significant improvement this season, it will be up to players like Turner to make a significant leap. First, Turner will have to fend off Marlon Martinez, who was injured in the spring.

John Emery Jr., senior running back

The LSU rushing attack may have looked different last season had Emery been academically eligible. Multiple running backs will get carries this season, but Emery has already shown he can be a productive back in the SEC. In 2020, he ran 75 times for 378 and three touchdowns for an average of 5.0 yards per carry. Against Alabama, he ran seven times for 79 yards, including a 54-yard TD. He ran for 103 yards and a TD against Vanderbilt.

If Emery gets carries more consistently this season, it’s easy to see him becoming the Tigers' most productive back.

Jaquelin Roy, junior defensive tackle

At 6-3, 315 pounds, Roy could be an important run stuffer for the LSU defensive front. He left the spring as a starter, but there will be plenty of players pushing him in the fall. As a rotational player, he had 30 tackles and six for negative yardage in 2021. With only one start over his last two seasons, Roy seems poised for a big season if he locks down a starting spot.