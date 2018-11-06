The LSU Tigers dropped to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, following its 29-0 loss to No. 10 Alabama on Saturday night.
The CFP selection committee ranked LSU inside the top 10 Tuesday night, and if the Tigers win out, they will have an outside chance of returning to the top four and qualifying for the semifinals.
"That says a lot for what that room thinks (of Alabama)," ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit said.
Alabama remained No. 1 in the poll, and Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan filled out the rest of the top four.
The CFP National Championship Game is Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
The CFP rankings will be updated each Tuesday through Nov. 27. The CFP selection show will be Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the rankings will be unveiled on ESPN.
If LSU is left out of the semifinals, the Tigers still have a chance to qualify for an at-large bid New Year's Six berth, which would still make the program one of the more unexpected stories of the college football season.
The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days.
CFP Top 25
1. Alabama 9-0
2. Clemson 9-0
3. Notre Dame 9-0
4. Michigan 8-1
5. Georgia 8-1
6. Oklahoma 8-1
7. LSU 7-2
8. Washington State 8-1
9. West Virginia 7-1
10. Ohio State 8-1
11. Kentucky 7-2
12. UCF 8-0
13. Syracuse 7-2
14. N.C. State 6-2
15. Florida 6-3
16. Mississippi State 6-3
17. Boston College 7-2
18. Michigan State 6-3
19. Texas 6-3
20. Penn State 6-3
21. Iowa 6-2
22. Iowa State 5-3
23. Fresno State 8-1
24. Auburn 6-3
25. Washington 7-3
CFP ranking announcements
• Nov. 13, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 20, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 27, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 2 (CFP selection show, TBA 11 a.m.)