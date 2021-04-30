Georgia Kentucky Football

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game \against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

 Bryan Woolston

Kelvin Joseph's ascent to a top NFL prospect came at Kentucky, but when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him at No. 44, his first thought went back to LSU.

That's because the draft slot matched the number of his close friend Wayde Sims, a member of the LSU basketball team who was killed tragically in 2018.

Joseph relayed his emotional reaction to reporters after his selection in the second round. The Baton Rouge native played 11 games for LSU as a freshman in 2018 before transferring to Kentucky, where he starred in his lone season with the Wildcats.

The No. 44 became synonymous with honoring Sims, with "Forever 44" used as a message to honor the late Tigers player.

