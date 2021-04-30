Kelvin Joseph's ascent to a top NFL prospect came at Kentucky, but when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him at No. 44, his first thought went back to LSU.

That's because the draft slot matched the number of his close friend Wayde Sims, a member of the LSU basketball team who was killed tragically in 2018.

Joseph relayed his emotional reaction to reporters after his selection in the second round. The Baton Rouge native played 11 games for LSU as a freshman in 2018 before transferring to Kentucky, where he starred in his lone season with the Wildcats.

Kelvin Joseph is on the phone with us right now. He says as soon as Dallas picked him 44th, he thought immediately of Wayde Sims, his friend from LSU who wore 44 for LSU hoops & tragically passed away in 2018.



The No. 44 became synonymous with honoring Sims, with "Forever 44" used as a message to honor the late Tigers player.