SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The LSU women's golf team posted their best round in the NCAA Women's Golf Championship on Monday in the final round of medal play but finished one shot of advancing to medal play.
The Tigers shot their second best 72-hole NCAA tournament in program history, but after four rounds they finished just one shot out of the top eight that advanced to match play on Tuesday.
The Tigers shot a 2-over par round of 290 (tied for the second best single round in LSU NCAA play) and a 72 hole total of 1,174, just one shot off the best 72 hole school score of 1,173 in 2012. (296-292-296-290).
LSU posted 22-over and was coming off the course hoping they still had a chance. Wake Forest and Arizona hit a bad spot and suddenly LSU and Arizona were tied for the final advancing spot.
But Arizona quickly dropped two birdie putts to move above LSU and with Arizona State already finished at +21, Arizona held its position and a late double bogey dropped Florida State into a tie for ninth with LSU.
"The ladies played great. They did what they needed to do," said Coach Garrett Runion. "We had our best round of the week when we had to, to give ourselves an opportunity."
Sophomore All-American Ingrid Lindblad had her best round of the tournament, making six birdies to post a 2-under 70. She moved up 26 spots to a tie for 44th in the final standings to finish at 7-over 295.
LSU's Carla Tejedo Mulet posted a 1-under 71 and finished tied for 20th at 3-over 291. The Tigers got a 74 from Kendall Griffin and 75s from Latanna Stone and Alden Wallace. Stone finished inside the top 50 at T49, +8 296.
The match play teams are Stanford, Duke, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Auburn, Arizona State and Arizona. Stanford's Rachel Heck won the individual championship at 8-under 280, one shot better than UCLA's Emma Spitz.