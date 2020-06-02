With less than a week until LSU players can return to campus for summer workouts, head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench Tuesday morning to discuss position battles between his players.

Orgeron also offered insight on his talented secondary and defensive line group, and how safety JaCoby Stevens is his "strongest player."

IS THE DEFENSIVE SECONDARY YOUR DEEPEST GROUP?

"Yes, that's the defensive line. I think [Derek Stingley] will be one of the best players in the country, he had a great year. We have Elias Ricks who came on strong at the end of spring. There's so many things we can do with JaCoby Stevens. I think he's our strongest player. So yeah, we're deep."

ON JACOBY STEVENS

There's so many things that we can do with him. I'm so happy he's back. I think pound-for-pound, JaCoby Stevens is our strongest player. He's a great rusher, he's strong in the weight room -- can do a lot of things. ... We've been looking for a big safety and JaCoby is 6-1, 230. You know, [Bo Pelini] talked to me. We looked at the safety board and he said 'get me a LaRon Landry,' and I said 'I'm looking for him, I promise you.' No question.

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR POSITION BATTLES?

"The word 'development' is so important in our program. We recruit some great athletes, some great young men. But they've gotta get better at their technique. If you go one-on-one against Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Terrace Marshall, you're gonna get better."

