Pick 11 offensive players and 11 defensive players off the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend and plug them into a roster. It might just be a serviceable NFL team.

Dozens of potential NFL draft picks will take the field when No. 1 LSU faces off with No. 2 Alabama, including at least one Heisman hopeful in Joe Burrow -- two if Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa plays despite his ankle injury.

But that's nothing new for the two programs who have combined to produce 145 NFL players since 2015, according to data compiled by The Advocate's Sheldon Mickles.

To put that in perspective, the two schools facing off with weekend have accounted for more than 11% of the 1,272 total picks in that span.

Alabama's total puts them easily at the top of all Power 5 schools, while LSU ranks third just behind Ohio State's 63 picks.

The graphic below shows the total picks distributed across 21 Power 5 schools.

Can't see the graphic below? Click here.

LSU and Alabama in the NFL draft

(Compiled by Sheldon Mickles)

Total picks, 2010-19 drafts

ALA; LSU

2010: 7; 6

2011: 5; 6

2012: 8; 5

2013: 9; 9

2014: 8; 9

2015: 7; 4

2016: 7; 5

2017: 10; 8

2018: 12; 7

2019: 10; 3

Total: 83; 62

Breakdown by round

2010-19 drafts

ALABAMA (83)

Round 1 — 28

— 28 Round 2 — 16

— 16 Round 3 — 6

— 6 Round 4 — 9

— 9 Round 5 — 11

— 11 Round 6 — 4

— 4 Round 7 — 9

LSU (62)

Round 1 — 10

— 10 Round 2 — 12

— 12 Round 3 — 15

— 15 Round 4 — 7

— 7 Round 5 — 4

— 4 Round 6 — 6

— 6 Round 7 — 8

Will Tua Tagovailoa play in LSU-Alabama? 'We really and truly don't know,' Saban says Alabama's star quarterback is upbeat and optimistic as his team's clash with LSU nears, but his status for Saturday could be best described as…

First- and second-round picks

2015-19 drafts

ALABAMA

Rd. (Pick) Player Pos. Team

2015

1 (4) Amari Cooper WR Raiders

2 (33) Landon Collins S Giants

2 (36) T.J. Yeldon RB Jaguars

2016

1 (18) Ryan Kelly C Colts

2 (41) Reggie Ragland LB Bills

2 (45) Derrick Henry RB Titans

2 (46) A'Shawn Robinson DT Lions

2 (49) Jarran Reed DT Seahawks

2 (60) Cyrus Jones CB Patriots

2017

1 (16) Marlon Humphrey CB Ravens

1 (17) Jonathan Allen DE Redskins

1 (19) O.J. Howard TE Bucs

1 (31) Reuben Foster LB 49ers

2 (34) Cam Robinson T Jaguars

2 (49) Ryan Anderson LB Redskins

2 (55) Dalvin Tomlinson DT Giants

2018

1 (11) Minkah Fitzpatrick S Dolphins

1 (13) Da'Ron Payne DT Redskins

1 (22) Rashaan Evans LB Titans

1 (26) Calvin Ridley WR Falcons

2019

1 (3) Quinnen Williams DT Jets

1 (11) Jonah Williams G Bengals

1 (24) Josh Jacobs RB Raiders

2 (50) Irv Smith TE Vikings

LSU

Rd. (Pick) Player Pos. Team

2015

2 (42) Jalen Collins CB Falcons

2016

2 (52) Deion Jones LB Falcons

2017

1 (4) Leonard Fournette RB Jaguars

1 (6) Jamal Adams S Jets

1 (27) Tre'Davious White CB Bills

2 (58) Ethan Pocic C Seahawks

2018

2 (55) Donte Jackson CB Panthers

2 (59) Derrius Guice RB Redskins

2 (61) DJ Chark WR Jaguars

2019

1 (5) Devin White LB Bucs

2 (46) Greedy Williams CB Browns

Power 5 conference picks

2010-19 drafts

Alabama (SEC) 83 Ohio State (Big Ten) 63 LSU (SEC) 62 Florida (SEC) 60 Oklahoma (Big 12) 55 Clemson (ACC) 54 Florida State (ACC) 53 Georgia (SEC) 52 Miami (ACC) 52 USC (Pac-12) 49

Others: Notre Dame (Ind.) 43, Stanford (Pac-12) 42, Penn State (Big Ten) 39, Iowa (Big Ten) 37, Michigan (Big Ten) 37, UCLA (Pac-12) 37, Wisconsin (Big Ten) 37, Auburn (SEC) 34, Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC) 34, North Carolina (ACC) 33, Washington (Pac-12) 33.