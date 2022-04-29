In the middle of his first season as a starter, LSU defensive back Cordale Flott searched for comfort as he relaxed with his brother.
“I’m still young,” Flott told his brother.
“You a vet,” said Flott’s brother, WyDale. “You've got to start playing like one.”
After underwhelming through six games on a struggling defense, Flott made a career-high eight tackles with two pass breakups against Texas A&M a few days later.
Flott didn’t immediately take off from there, but he played well enough over the next year to declare early for the 2022 NFL draft.
In the third round Friday night, Flott was picked No. 81 overall by the New York Giants.
He became the third LSU player selected in this year's draft after cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive guard Ed Ingram.
“What you can't teach is a guy with ball skills,” said Mike Detillier, a draft analyst and WWL-AM host, “and he finds the ball real quickly in flight.”
Flott, a three-star recruit who put himself in the rotation on LSU’s national championship team, finished the 2020 season as one of three defensive players to start every game. He recorded 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
When Flott returned for his junior year, he started 10 games as LSU’s nickel safety. Flott also played outside corner when needed. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, he made eight tackles, forced a fumble and recorded his only career interception.