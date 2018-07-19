ATLANTA — Many factors led Drew Lock to return to Missouri for his senior season.
Had he entered the NFL draft, he might’ve been a first-round pick. But Lock considered this: Returning to school meant that 10 of 11 starters from the Tigers’ offense, which averaged 502 yards per game, were coming back. Returning meant he could dodge a crowded quarterback draft class. Returning meant he could get his degree.
And returning meant that he would get to work very closely with a new offensive coordinator who has plenty of NFL experience, Derek Dooley.
“I knew it was going to be a good fit,” said Lock, who led the FBS in passing touchdowns last year with 44.
The Missouri offense was successful last year, ranking second in the SEC and 11th in the FBS in total yards with 6,528 (just a single yard behind Georgia). Lock, a 6-foot-4 Missouri native, orchestrated that unit last year, steamrolling his way into conversations among NFL scouts and draft gurus.
His offensive coordinator, Josh Heupel, left Columbia this offseason to take the top job at UCF. That cleared the way for third-year head coach Barry Odom to hire Dooley, a move that helped him keep his star quarterback around.
Lock said Wednesday at SEC media days that the addition of Dooley was “huge” in him coming back to school and that Odom consulted him on candidates.
“Obviously I wasn’t the one to decide on who was getting the job,” Lock said. “I was very appreciative of coach Odom letting me in on some of the conversations.”
Dooley, 50, was a collegiate head coach twice, spending three seasons each at Tennessee and Louisiana Tech. But he also spent time in the NFL, coaching Miami Dolphins tight ends for a season and directing Dallas Cowboys wideouts for the past five years.
The Missouri offense is going to be altered a bit under Dooley. If you ask Lock, the changes are welcome, even though Dooley is third offensive coordinator he’s had at Mizzou.
“We’re going to keep some of the aspects of the offense, but we’re definitely building something more,” Lock said. “(Dooley is) definitely bringing more of (a pro-style system) into play, which I am really excited about. It’s one of the things he talked to me about before we hired him and before I made my decision to come back to the university. It really appealed to me, and it made me want to come back even more.”
If Dooley’s plan to turn the Tigers’ offense into a well-oiled pro-style machine goes well, Lock will be a Heisman candidate and a top pick in the NFL draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is already pegging him as a first-round pick.
Lock said Dooley isn’t helping just him turn into a pro-style player, but that the offensive linemen are learning NFL lingo too, and the wide receivers are picking up on complex route trees.
“I wanted to be able to speak to NFL teams on a higher level… There’s certain combo routes that you should know how to read,” Lock said. “I want to be confident going into those meetings as a rookie.”
While Dooley is encouraging Lock to audible at the line of scrimmage, he wants him to stay away from changing his mind at lunch.
Lock said Dooley yelled at him after a team meeting this spring when they were discussing what to order for lunch. Lock was going to get a sandwich but wanted to hold the tomatoes and onions.
Said Dooley, per Lock: “The reason they’re putting it on the menu is because they’ve made it that way and that’s exactly how they think it should be eaten. So, don’t change it. Order things the way they’re on the menu.”
Hot routes? Sure. Hold the tomatoes? No way.
“I’ve actually started doing that now and he’s actually right. Give it a try. If you don’t like onions, you’ve got to eat it with onions,” Lock said. “I can’t audible on the sandwich. I’m glad it’s food rather than the offense.”
Wearing a big smile and wristband that said “Humble over Hype” at media days, Lock came off as relaxed guy who isn’t too flashy, but his teammates revealed how competitive he can be in practice and games.
“He comes prepared. We always talk trash before practice,” linebacker Terez Hall said. “He knows I’m going to bring it every day and I know he’s going to bring it every day. It just forces the team to get better.”
Added senior defensive lineman Terry Beckner: “He will pick you apart in practice and it translates to the game. When you see him in practice, it’s a sight to see.”
Yes, Lock is humble, but he has an edge, too. He said he “refused” to watch the draft last year because he felt like he should’ve been there. On his other wrist, he wore a band that said “Born to Win.”
Lock’s father and grandfather both played at Missouri. After two straight losing seasons, the Tigers went 7-6 last year. Missouri’s athletics office has already begun to mount a Heisman campaign for Lock, complete with a bobblehead.
Regardless if Missouri succeeds or fails this season, all eyes will be on him.
“If you’re not built for pressure,” Lock said, “then you probably shouldn’t be playing football in this league.”