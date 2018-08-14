LSU could be losing two quarterbacks.

Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse is considering transferring from LSU and could make a decision soon, sources told The Advocate on Tuesday.

[Update, 8:05 p.m., Aug. 14, 2018: Narcisse announces he plans to transfer]

Narcisse, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound St. James High graduate, was absent from practice Tuesday along with fourth-year junior Justin McMillan, who is also likely to transfer.

Narcisse was part of the four-man quarterback battle during preseason camp that also included sophomore Myles Brennan and Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.

Narcisse underwent two ACL surgeries in high school, and he redshirted as a true freshman in 2017.

McMillan, a 6-3, 215-pound left-hander from Cedar Hill, Texas, earned his degree this summer. He has attempted one pass in a college game at LSU.

In spring practice, Narcisse competed with Brennan and McMillan for the starting position. None of the players earned the spot, leading Ed Orgeron and the coaching staff to bring in Burrow.

More details to come.

Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.

