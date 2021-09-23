Earlier this week, coach Ed Orgeron walked into LSU’s offensive line room and asked a question that doubled as a challenge to his players.

“Who’s going to be our left tackle?” Orgeron said.

Orgeron wanted someone to step up as LSU searched for a reliable left tackle before its game Saturday morning against Mississippi State.

The Tigers originally returned starter Dare Rosenthal, but after he transferred to Kentucky, they turned to redshirt junior Cameron Wire, who started six times last year. But Wire missed the last two games, pushing redshirt freshman Xavier Hill into the lineup. Orgeron wasn’t pleased with the results.

“We still haven't found our left tackle,” Orgeron said Wednesday morning. “I don't know if Cam Wire — he hasn't practiced yet — is going to be ready to play. So we're trying out some of the young guys. We put them in last week. They didn't play very well. They know it. They weren't ready to play. So we have to find a left tackle."

Wire, who hasn’t played since the season opener, returned to practice Wednesday afternoon in a gold, non-contact jersey. He wore a brace on his right knee and didn’t participate much during a 15-minute viewing period, ceding reps to sophomore Anthony Bradford and freshman Garrett Dellinger.

“Whoever practices better this week is going to play,” Orgeron said. “We've got guys who are fighting for it.”

Left tackle is the last unsettled position on the offensive line, a group that has been affected by injuries since preseason practice, giving the players few opportunities to build cohesion.

As a result, the offensive line hasn’t performed well through three games, struggling to run block or pass protect.

The Tigers average 85.67 rushing yards per game, which ranks 120th in the FBS. And though they allowed a season-low one sack last weekend against Central Michigan, Orgeron said the play “still wasn’t sound.”

“Until we get guys practicing all week together," Orgeron said, "this is going to be an ongoing process."