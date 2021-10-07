When it comes to revamping the LSU baseball program, Jay Johnson is taking his time in some places. In others, there is no time to waste.
Johnson brought in the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation this summer, which included transfer Jacob from his College World Series team at Arizona. Now he’s laying the groundwork to instill what other coaches call an “identity,” or what he calls “a process of winning.”
That started with a foundation in off-the-field strength and conditioning throughout the past 6½ weeks, followed by developing programs tailored to what each player needs on the field, whether it’s an adjustment in swing or in pitching delivery.
This weekend’s scrimmages will help determine which tweaks worked, which didn’t and how players perform in front of an audience with high expectations.
“You turn on these Major League Baseball games — the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Cardinals — and they're fast, and they're physical and they move well, and so if our players want to attain being a major league player someday, they have to put the hay in the barn,” Johnson said. “There's a little bit of a blue-collar work ethic to that, that I want our teams to be known for.”
Johnson has a track record of returning teams to national prominence. He became the fifth coach ever to lead a team to the College World Series in his first season at Arizona in 2016. He did so by building a power-hitting offense.
was a part of that, adding an edge to the batting lineup. He finished his freshman year at Arizona batting .352 with 54 runs scored, 17 home runs, 19 doubles, five triples and 70 RBIs en route to being named Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year.
Despite being an Arizona native, has some Louisiana ties: His dad, Perry , played at UL. Perry took a similar route in college, transferring after a year at Oral Roberts.
“When I heard the news that coach Johnson was getting the job at LSU, I just had to step back and rethink. My prior decision to commit to Arizona was to commit to coach Johnson,” said. “My dad gave me a little bit of a clue as to how things were ran down here in the South. I really didn't believe him, to be honest. But the way people view baseball down here is just different.”
It helped that was playing alongside Dylan Crews this summer on the USA Collegiate National Team. The pair batted at the first and fourth spots.
Crews had 18 home runs and 42 RBIs as a freshman last spring.
LSU also added Samford transfer Tyler McManus, a catcher who batted .346 with 52 runs scored, including 11 home runs and 53 RBIs.
“I saw with my own eyes over at Team USA the things that he does with the bat is very special,” Crews said. “I was just picking his brain the whole time and he was picking mine, and it just kind of clicked right there. I feel like this lineup can go either way. You can put this lineup upside down, flip us all around.”
The biggest question mark is the bullpen, which also added two new transfers with experience, including San Francisco right-hander Eric Reyzelman and Southeastern Louisiana left-hander Trey Shaffer.
Neither transfer had his best season last year but showed promise. Reyzelman came off Tommy John surgery in 2021, while Shaffer struggled to match his numbers in the shortened 2020 season, when he had a 1.23 ERA through 22 innings.
Opponents hit .241 against Shaffer and .234 against Reyzelman in last season. LSU returns sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd and veterans such as seniors Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard. LSU also brought in freshman Cale Lansville, who committed to college baseball midway through the MLB draft.
“All of them will throw seven times competitively (in the fall) and then five times leading up to the season when we return in January and February,” Johnson said. “The bullpen is a different environment in the game, but I'm very pleased with the strike-throwing ability of the staff right now, and if you can start there, then you can start building pieces and how they align and match up.”
Pitching is not Johnson’s specialty — that job falls to pitching coach Jason Kelly, who came over from Arizona State — but Johnson emphasized arm health through his strength and conditioning program, implementing early-morning lift sessions to provide enough separation of time between the weight room and the mound.
“He's very involved with us. If it's our bullpen day, he's out there watching us,” Floyd said. “He's always engaged, and he'll tell us: ‘I'm not a pitching coach, but maybe try this,’ and it's very helpful, too, because it's good to get someone else's perspective.”
It’s those small details that Johnson hopes will help a team trying to earn its first CWS berth since 2017.
“If I want to do too much too fast to try to get everything done, then you’ve watered down the quality,” Johnson said. “What we'll do is, we'll focus on the things that are relative to winning. Over time, we will start to expand, but we're not going to expand until we have handles on the very basic fundamentals of winning. In that regard, you have to be patient.”