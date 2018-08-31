1. Joe is a go
Joe Burrow will take the first snap Sunday night at quarterback for LSU after beating out Myles Brennan for the job. This will be Burrow’s first collegiate start, hardly a comforting thought for an LSU program in dire need of a dynamic playmaker. Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett, now with the Saints, said don’t throw his former teammate under the bus after one game. Good advice, but Burrow needs to get the bus in gear.
2. Unchained melody
Miami’s defense became famous last season (or was it notorious?) for its turnover chain, hauled out every time a player forced a fumble or snared an interception. The Hurricanes forced 31 turnovers, third-most in the FBS. The turnover chain is back, but for LSU’s sake it needs to stay hidden. The Tigers made forcing turnovers a major point of emphasis this offseason (they forced 18 in 2017). Win the turnover battle you likely win this game.
3. The third-down differential
Led by returning senior quarterback Malik Rosier, a 3,100-yard passer in 2017, the Hurricanes have weapons on offense. But like LSU’s offense, the ‘Canes also have deficiencies. Miami ranked a woeful 125th in 2017 in third-down conversions, moving the chains just 28.8 percent of the time. If LSU, which ranked a respectable 38th in third-down defense (41.4 percent) can improve that number a bit, the Tigers’ offense could find itself with some critical short field opportunities.
4. Pocket protectors
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger has promised a spread-type offense, but the Tigers are not going anywhere if Burrow is sprawled out on the turf. Miami’s defensive front is not quite what it was in 2017, but with Joe Jackson (6½ sacks) returning, the Hurricanes will have Burrow on the run if LSU struggles to pass block. This will be the acid test to see how much LSU misses suspended starting right guard Ed Ingram.