It's a reversal of fortune of sorts that LSU's featured running back is the one flying under the radar, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire made sure the nation learned his long name.

Overshadowed by an LSU passing attack poised to rewrite nearly every line in the record books, the running back put an exclamation point on his quietly productive season in LSU's 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide.

He could be spotted running around and hugging anyone he could find after his four-touchdown showing, celebrating LSU's first win over Alabama in eight years.

"That's the most emotion I've showed in a game since playground park ball," said the Baton Rouge native.

What a moment for Clyde Edwards-Helaire pic.twitter.com/0SyA4Qyx7j — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 10, 2019

But it was a third-down play in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide charged back that really encapsulated his day.

On a third-and-10 play midway through the fourth quarter, he caught a ball in his fingertips as he angled away from the line of scrimmage, turned upfield and barreled through two defenders to earn the hard-fought first down. He scored his third of four touchdowns later on the drive.

"I was going out and I was seeing the play call and understanding what I needed to do," Edwards-Helaire said. "I looked at the chains, and I needed a solid play to do what we came here to do."

He finished the game with 180 total yards — 103 rushing on 20 carries and 77 receiving on a team-high nine catches — along with three rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.

It took until the end of the first half for his 1-yard rushing touchdown, with his second coming just 20 seconds later on a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow following an Alabama turnover.

In the second half he proved even more with touchdown runs of 5 and 7 yards. On the latter, he looked to be stopped short of the goal line but bulled through several defenders for a score that iced any hopes of an Alabama comeback.

This was after the monstrous third-down conversion I can't find a clip of. This is legit Madden circle button damage and he put the Alabama defense to sleep. His third TD of the game. pic.twitter.com/kLqJDM7dVK — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 10, 2019

His performance easily bested outputs in recent Alabama matchups from running backs including Leonard Fournette, Darrel Williams and Derrius Guice, all of whom are currently on NFL rosters. It's the most yards rushing for an LSU running back against Alabama since Jeremy Hill went for 107 yards in 2012.

Edwards-Helaire's performance also caught the attention of Alabama coach Nick Saban.

"They have no weakness on offense," he said. "They've got a really good runner, they've got a really good quarterback ... and they've got a system and a scheme that's very sound and solid, and they do a really good job of executing. I can't give them enough credit for what they do."

Now up to 786 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, he's slowly working his own way up into LSU's record books. He now sits just three rushing touchdowns behind Nick Brossette, which would put him tied for ninth all-time in LSU's record books.

And it's no surprise he's done it for his hometown school.

Just ask Ed Orgeron: "Louisiana. He loves LSU. He's a hard worker who come to work everyday. Nothing's too hard for him."