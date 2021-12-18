BOSSIER CITY — For the second time on consecutive Saturdays, the LSU basketball team struggled to get out of the gate on a neutral court.
But once again, as they did in an eventual rout of Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Dec. 11, the Tigers found what they lacked in the second half of their contest with Louisiana Tech in Brookshire Grocery Arena.
No. 19 LSU made the necessary corrections after going to the locker room with its largest halftime deficit of the season — eight points — and was able to pull away for a 66-57 win over Louisiana Tech.
After trailing by a dozen points in the first half and 35-27 at halftime, LSU (11-0) started the second half on a 12-3 run that produced its first lead of the night with 16:10 to play.
“I was proud of our guys,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We’re never really out of it; that’s been a trait of ours since we’ve been here.”
Tari Eason’s two free throws finally put the Tigers on top at 39-38, completely erasing another first-half deficit, even though the Bulldogs proved to be far from finished.
Against Georgia Tech on Dec. 11, LSU trailed by 15 points in the first half before responding with a 69-53 win.
“We just have to get our footing … that’s kind of what we’ve done the last couple of times,” Wade said after his team trailed at halftime for the fifth time in 11 games. “It just takes us a moment to get our footing.
“We’re a lot better in the second half when (the coaches) can control things better with our offense in front of us.”
Eason hit a jumper 25 seconds later to give LSU its largest lead of the game until the closing 1½ minutes at 41-38 before Louisiana Tech (8-3) fought back.
Tech grabbed a five-point lead twice over the next 3½ minutes and there were four ties before LSU managed to build a five-point cushion with 1:38 left on a driving layup by Eason.
After a steal by Eric Gaines, Eason had a dunk with 33.3 seconds to play that pushed the advantage to 64-57, and the Tigers wrapped up the win with a free throw by Gaines with 25.7 seconds remaining.
“I thought our six-minute game was very, very good,” Wade said. “We didn’t turn the ball over, we made our free throws and our defense was solid. We forced them into a lot of contested jump shots.”
With LSU down 55-54, Eason scored 10 consecutive points to give his team a 64-57 lead with 33.3 seconds left.
Eason drained a 3-point shot at the 2:29 mark with the ball hitting the back iron and going straight up before dropping into the net.
That huge basket snapped a 57-57 tie and LSU never trailed after that.
“I’ve always said that big-time players step up in big-time moments in big-time games,” Eason said. “So, it’s all about keep being level-headed. Your next play is your best play.”
Eason finished with a game-high 21 points, while Darius Days had 13 and Xavier Pinson 10.
“Tari was phenomenal, he did a great job,” Wade said. “That 3 hit every part of the rim. He just took over and that dunk at the end, he had (Kenneth) Lofton on him and he had four fouls and didn’t want to foul. Tari had to take advantage of that mismatch and he did.”
Days pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds, 10 of them in the first half, and notched his third double-double this season and 19th of his career. Days also scored his 1,000th career point in the first half.
Eason added eight rebounds as LSU held a 43-36 edge on the glass. The Tigers had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and 12 for the game.
The Tigers’ defense limited the Bulldogs to a single field goal in the final 7:06, which came on a jumper down low by high-scoring forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.
After scoring 12 points and taking 12 rebounds in a loss at LSU last season, he was held to 13 points — six below his average — and had seven rebounds.
“I thought we did a decent job on Lofton,” Wade said. “Our defense really stood up when we needed it.”
Tech’s Amorie Archibald also had 13 points and Exavian Christon finished with 11.
“It was incredible, it was really fun,” Eason said of the comeback win. “Battling with these guys week-in and week-out has been special.
“We’ve been built for these moments. Coach has prepared us really well for these moments.”