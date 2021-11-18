arkansaslsu.111421 2097 bf.jpg

LSU needs to win its last two games at home against ULM on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 16 Texas A&M on Nov. 27 to finish 6-6 and be bowl eligible.

Very few national bowl projections believe the Tigers, 4-6 after losing five of their past six games, will be able to manage that.

Of the 17 bowl projections we’ve compiled this week, only two pick LSU to win out and be in a bowl. Joe Broback of ProFootballNetwork.com has LSU in the Independence Bowl against Liberty, and Stewart Mandel of TheAthletic.com has the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.

The Independence Bowl, where LSU beat Michigan State in 1995, snapping a six-year bowl-less drought, and in 1997 over Notre Dame, is Dec. 18 in Shreveport. The Liberty Bowl is Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee. LSU lost there in 1978 to Missouri and in 1985 to Baylor.

LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020 but otherwise would have made the postseason with a 5-5 record. This year, the SEC almost certainly would not allow LSU to skip a bowl because of the league’s contractual obligations if the Tigers are eligible.

Outgoing LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he would coach the Tigers in a bowl if they make it.

Bowl and College Football Playoff parings will be announced Sunday, Dec. 5.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: No bowl

BowlSeason.com: No bowl

Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: Independence Bowl vs. Liberty

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: No bowl

CollegeFootballNews.com: No bowl

CollegeSportsMadness.com: No bowl

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: No bowl

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: No bowl

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: No bowl

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: No bowl

Erick Smith, USA Today: No bowl

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: No bowl

BOWL GUIDE

Independence Bowl: 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Shreveport (ABC)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

All times Central

