LSU walk-on basketball player Marshall Graves received an early and extra special Christmas gift Thursday from coach Will Wade.

In a way, it was a gift from Graves’ former University High School and LSU teammate Wayde Sims, who was tragically killed just hours before the Tigers’ first preseason practice in late September.

Wade awarded Sims’ scholarship to Graves, a junior guard who earned a roster spot as a walk-on at the same time Sims was beginning his freshman season under former coach Johnny Jones in the summer of 2016.

Wade told reporters of the scholarship for Graves following LSU’s 75-57 victory against No. 24 Furman on Friday night, just minutes after Graves’ father, Marshall, signed the papers.

“He’s earned it; he deserves it,” Wade said of the younger Graves. “I’m proud of him, and I know Wayde would be proud. He’d be proud to have Marshall have it because they were (high school) teammates. So that’s pretty cool.”

Graves, a Ponchatoula native, and Sims played together for two seasons at U-High. Together, they helped the school to a pair of state championships, with Sims earning Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year honors in 2015.

Graves said Saturday that Wade called him into his office to deliver the news, which Graves said was “definitely surreal.”

“I felt grateful, not just for me, but for my family,” Graves said. “Then, Coach told me it was Wayde’s scholarship, which made it even more special because he was my friend and teammate before we came to LSU.

“Wayde was an integral part of my life, so anything I can do to honor him and his parents, Ms. Fay and Mr. Wayne, means that much more for me, and it will drive me to make them proud.”

Graves said he surprised his mother, Amy, with the news Saturday morning.

“I told her I had a Christmas present for her,” he said. “At first, she was mad because she doesn’t like me to buy her Christmas gifts. But she was very happy and grateful, and happy for me that my hard work is paying off.”

The scholarship news helped ease the pain of an injury Graves suffered in Wednesday’s practice when Wade said he turned his left ankle in a 4-on-3 contest drill.

Graves was wearing a walking boot Thursday and did not dress out for the huge victory over previously unbeaten Furman. He said he expects to be ready for the next game Friday night against UL-Monroe.

Wade said Saturday he knew he was going to award the scholarship to Graves for a while, but waited until the fall semester was completed to make it official.

The Tigers’ second-year coach said Graves can shoot the ball well and that has never viewed the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder as a walk-on.

Graves is averaging 2.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in four games this season. He’s played in 33 career games, averaging 1.0 points and 0.4 rebounds.

Graves produced a career-high 7 points in a win against North Florida last season.

“He’s a very, very good player,” Wade said. “Marshall does a phenomenal job on our scout team, not just because he's a good player but because he can really, really think and understand what the other team is trying to do.

“He helps guys in the huddle and helps guys see things, especially in the first half when our defense is on the court in front of our bench.”