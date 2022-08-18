The LSU beach volleyball team can expect to have a famous new season ticket holder next season.
The school announced Thursday that Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame Brett Favre, is joining the program as a graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi.
“We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” LSU beach volleyball coach Russell Brock said in a statement. “We’ve always respected her ability and her energy when we’ve played against her for the last four years. We are looking forward to working with her to continue her growth as a player and we’re anticipating that she will really positively impact our beach family with her work ethic and personality.”
Favre played indoor and beach volleyball for USM, moving to the sand in 2019 for the Golden Eagles’ inaugural season after playing indoors in 2017 and 2018. Her 36 career victories make her the fourth-winningest beach volleyball player in USM history.
Favre played on every court except Court 5 during her time at USM and played her entire senior season on Court 1, winning 11 matches.
Brett Favre starred at Southern Miss from 1987-90 before embarking on a 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets. He led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI in the Caesars Superdome and was a three-time NFL MVP.
Breleigh Favre’s mother, Deanna, was also an athlete, playing basketball at Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College.
Breleigh Favre isn’t the only daughter of a football hall of famer to recently pledge to LSU. Zoe Taylor, son of former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, will play for LSU in 2024. Her brother, Mason Taylor, is a freshman tight end for the Tigers.