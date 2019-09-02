Before their season opener against Louisiana Tech, members of Texas' defensive secondary did their pregame warm-ups in white t-shirts with burnt-orange font that said, "There's only one DBU."
"DBU," of course, references the title LSU likes to give itself as the nation's premier football team for defensive backs by tracing its history of elite play to players like Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Morris Claiborne and Greedy Williams among others.
On Monday, Texas coach Tom Herman was asked whose idea the t-shirt was. He said it was assistant Michael Huff's who played for the Longhorns from 2002-2005.
Texas taking early shots at LSU pic.twitter.com/PdSkm3M99a— MK⚜️ (@mknovaa) September 1, 2019
It was current safety Brandon Jones who asked Herman for permission to wear the t-shirts during pre-game warm-ups.
"Sure, if it makes you play better, absolutely," Herman said, recalling him saying yes to Jones' request.
Safeties Jones and Caden Sterns are both Bronko Nagurski Trophy candidates, making Texas one of only three programs to have multiple DBs on the award’s preseason watch list.
The other two schools? Michigan and LSU.
LSU and Texas meet in Austin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It'll be televised nationally on ABC-TV.