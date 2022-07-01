Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard committed Friday night to LSU in what could become the first of a string of commitments to the Tigers over the next week.
Howard instantly became the highest-rated recruit in LSU’s 2023 class at No. 96 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also considered offers from Miami, Minnesota and Michigan.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, the Minneapolis native filled a need after LSU missed on a top edge rusher in the last recruiting cycle. Howard is ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher in the country by 247Sports.
LSU has added an in-state opponent to its future football schedule.
The announcement was a win for new defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who has used his national connections to try to build his first class at LSU. Cain may also land four-star Indiana edge rusher Joshua Mickens, four-star Maryland defensive lineman Dashawn Womack and four-star Georgia defensive lineman Darron Reed by the beginning of next week.
LSU now has seven players committed in the 2023 class. Howard joined four-star tight end Mac Markway, four-star cornerback Daylen Austin, four-star running back Trey Holly, four-star safety Michael Daugherty, four-star safety Ryan Yaites and three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker.
After hosting camps and official visits throughout the last month, LSU hoped for a productive July. Howard was the first target, and his commitment could turn into a wave if things break the right way.
When Markee Anderson and his family walked into their rooms at the Renaissance Hotel last week, handwritten welcome signs, LSU bracelets and s…