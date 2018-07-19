1 Atlanta’s team
Move over, Falcons. And Georgia Tech. Apparently Auburn is not leaving Atlanta without a victory. The Tigers lost 28-7 to Georgia here in the 2017 SEC Championship Game, then lost 34-27 to UCF on New Year’s Day in the Peach Bowl. Auburn tries again to win Sept. 2 against Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic. “We're going to have a hungry team trying to take that next step,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
2 Fedora finds no allies
No coach at any media days has drawn more criticism than North Carolina’s Larry Fedora, with his CTE-denying “football is under attack” comments at the ACC event. He didn’t find any supporters here. “I don’t think our game’s under attack,” South Carolina’s Will Muschamp said. He added that his school has a neurologist on the field during games, in the press box on game day and at practice. Clearly, Muschamp thinks CTE is a valid concern.
3 If at first you don't succeed …
Will Muschamp’s winning percentage in two seasons at South Carolina (.577) is nearly identical to what it was in four years at Florida (.571). But he believes he is better equipped this time around to handle the challenges that come his way. “There’s mountains out there and then there’s molehills,” he said. “I probably tried to deal with everything instead of understanding there’s certain things you can’t control and you need to move on.”
4 Will ye no come back again?
This was the first SEC media days away from the Birmingham area since it started in 1985. Reviews were mixed. The College Football Hall of Fame is a cool venue, but a lot of the media day functions for radio and TV were next door in the Omni hotel, giving the whole affair a slightly disjointed feel. That said, things will feel cramped when media days returns to Hoover, Alabama, in 2019. Overall, this event probably needs room to roam.