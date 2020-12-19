Score by quarters
Ole Miss 7 14 13 14 — 48
LSU 10 24 6 13 — 53
First quarter
OLE MISS: Braylon Sanders 20 pass from Matt Corral at 11:18 (Luke Logan kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 85 yards, 2:13. KEY PLAYS: Corral starts the drive with an 8-yard pass to Sanders. Casey Kelly 57-yard pass from Corral to the LSU 26. REBELS 7, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Cade York 34 field goal at 5:35. DRIVE: 7-15-2:09. KEY PLAYS: On an Ole Miss punt from its own end zone, Koy Moore returns 14 yards to the Rebels' 31. Max Johnson 8-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte onthird-and-5 gives LSU a first down at the OM 18. REBELS 7, TIGERS 3.
LSU: Jay Ward 31 interception return at 5:26 (York kick). KEY PLAY: On the first play of the ensuing drive, Ward reads Corral perfectly, intercepts the pass and races to the end zone untouched for LSU's fourth pick-six of the season. TIGERS 10, REBELS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Johnson 1 run at 12:17 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-86-3:33. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 23 pass to Boutte to the LSU 39. Johnson 26 pass to the Ole Miss 35. Josh Williams 30 run to the OM 4. TIGERS 17, REBELS 7.
OLE MISS: Jerrion Ealy 100 kickoff return at 12:03 (Logan kick). TIGERS 17, REBELS 14.
LSU: Boutte 32 pass from Johnson at 4:50 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-40-1:22. KEY PLAY: Ali Gaye sets up the drive with an interception off Corral at the Ole Miss 40. TIGERS 24, REBELS 14.
OLE MISS: Henry Parrish 1 run at 3:07 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 6-61-1:33. KEY PLAYS: Corral starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Ealy to the LSU 42. Corral 11 run to the 27. Corral 24 pass to Parrish to the 3. TIGERS 24, REBELS 21.
LSU: Boutte 18 pass from Johnson at 0:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-2:09. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with a 22-yard pass to Boutte to the LSU 47. Johnson 2 run on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the Ole Miss 43. Johnson 17 pass to Palmer to the 26. Johnson gets the score on a fourth-and-2 play. TIGERS 31, REBELS 21.
LSU: York 34 field goal at 0:02. DRIVE: 4-3-0:21. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Jabril Cox's interception, Corral's fourth of the first half, and returns it 14 yards to the Ole Miss 19. TIGERS 34, REBELS 21.
Third quarter
LSU: York 23 field goal at 9:50. DRIVE: 11-39-4:19. KEY PLAYs: Drive is set up on Ward's isecond nterception of Corral, LSU's fifth of the afternoon, and 16-yard return to the Ole Miss 44. Johnson 1 run on third-and-1 at the OM 25 extends the drive. Tre Bradford 11 run to the 5. TIGERS 37, REBELS 21.
OLE MISS: Parrish 10 run at 8:11 (run failed). DRIVE: 5-65-1:39. KEY PLAYS: Corral 25 run to the LSU 33. Corral 17 pass to Sanders to the 16. TIGERS 37, REBELS 27.
OLE MISS: Dontario Drummond 5 pass from Corral at 4L03 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 8-77-2:44. KEY PLAYS: Ealy starts the drive with an 18-yard run to the Ole Miss 41. On third-and-8, Parrish 21 run to rhe LSU 36. Corral 27 run to the 9. TIGERS 37, REBELS 34.
LSU: York 50 field goal at 2:16. DRIVE: 6-48-1:45. KEY PLAY: Johnson 47 pass to Boutte to the Ole Miss 31. TIGERS 40, REBELS 34.
Fourth quarter
OLE MISS: Sanders 25 pass from Corral at 14:53 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 6-67-2:15. Key plays: Corral 2 run on fourth-and-1 to the Ole Miss 44 extends the drive. Corral 31 pass to Drummond to the LSU 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. REBELS 41, TIGERS 40.
OLE MISS: Corral 2 run at 8:43 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 11-80-3:52. KEY PLAYS: Corral 8 run on third-and-5 to the Ole Miss 33. Corral 26 pass to Jonathan Mingo to the LSU 41. Parrish 10 run to the 26. Snoop Connor 23 run nets a first-and-goal at the LSU 3. REBELS 48, TIGERS 40.
LSU: Johnson 1 run at 5:31 (pass failed). DRIVE: 10-75-3:03. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 7 run, plus 15-yard illegal cntact to the helmet penalty on Ole Miss puts the ball on the LSU 47. Johnson 16 pass to Boutte to the Ole Miss 37. Bradford 12 run to the 25. Johnson 1 run to the 15 on third-and-1. Johnson 14 pass to boutte to the 1. REBELS 48, TIGERS 46.
LSU: Boutte 45 pass from Johnson at 1:34 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-56-1:02. KEY PLAYS: After the LSU defense forces a punt, Johnson starts the drive with a 7-yard pass to Boutte to the OM 49. Boutte's 45-yard TD reception gives him 308 receiving yards, breaking the school's single-game record of 293 set by Josh Reed vs. Alabama in 2001. TIGERS 53, REBELS 48.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 53, Ole Miss 48
RECORDS: LSU 5-5, Ole Miss 4-5
ATTENDANCE: 21,905
NEXT GAME: at UCLA, Sept. 4, 2021
Sheldon Mickles