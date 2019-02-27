LSU will start pitcher Eric Walker on Sunday against Texas as freshman Jaden Hill nurses a sore arm, coach Paul Mainieri announced.

"We decided we need to give him a break," Mainieri said after No. 1 LSU beat Southern 17-4 Wednesday night. "Jaden won't pitch at all this weekend."

Hill has made two starts this season, allowing two runs over 10 innings. He struck out eight batters during his first start to earn SEC Freshman of the Week.

After throwing five innings against Bryant last Sunday, Hill woke up with a sore arm, so LSU decided to sit him against No. 18 Texas, the Tigers' first ranked opponent this season.

"Hopefully it'll be a short-term thing and we'll figure out what to do going forward," Mainieri said. "We got to make sure he's healthy."

Walker started his first game of the season against Southern, his first start in 20 months. He pitched two innings. He did not allow a run, a hit or a walk. He struck out three batters.

At the start of preseason practice, Mainieri planned to start Walker on Sundays. Later concerned about his endurance and impressed by Hill's performance, Mainieri picked Hill as LSU's Sunday starter.

After Mainieri made his decision, Walker sat down with Hill. He told him he would support him whenever he pitched. He hoped Hill would do the same for him.

"We're going to need you," Walker told Hill, "and we're going to need me."

Walker pitched twice out of the bullpen before making his first start, allowing three runs over four innings. He was supposed to start twice earlier this season, but rain postponed both games.

Still gaining strength since undergoing Tommy John surgery after the 2017 College World Series, Walker will only pitch about four innings against Texas. Cole Henry will follow him.

"As soon as (Hill) gets back, whatever coach decides," Walker said, "that's what will be best for this team."