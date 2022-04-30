There was nothing ever quite like Saturday on the LSU campus. A day with the look and feel of an LSU football Saturday in September — just with a lot more cowboy hats and fringed boots.
“It feels like we’re playing Texas A&M,” said Shawn Poche of Prairieville.
It did indeed, but no Aggies to make jokes about this time. On this Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, it was uber-popular country singer Garth Brooks holding court inside the massive old coliseum. The Tigers exited stage left a week earlier after their spring game, allowing Garth’s guys to come in and swiftly set up the stage and the sound and the lights and a floor covering Tiger Stadium’s famous turf.
It was loud, like always. Just for an entirely different reason.
Elsewhere on campus, it was like a spring sports festival. The LSU baseball team played Georgia at Alex Box Stadium. The softball Tigers took on Florida at their Tiger Park. And the LSU track and field teams held their regular season-ending LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Stadium in the shadow of what was for one day not a fearsome football edifice but a concert venue.
According to the Garth Brooks website, the singer callin’ on Baton Rouge sold over 102,000 tickets, roughly the equivalent of a sold out LSU football game. And like on a sold-out football Saturday, there were tailgate parties and tents all around Tiger Stadium, even the RVs we’ve come to expect. Over at the corner of Nicholson and South Stadium The Party Bus crew was sure enough there, with its signature ceiling fan spinning under the oak tree.
Meanwhile, authentic game day traffic crawled past on Nicholson as concert goers looked anxiously for their chance to dart cross the wide street and head toward Tiger Stadium. Callin’ Baton Rouge? I’d be calling for a helicopter to airlift me over the gridlocked streets.
Folks were milling around the campus hours before the concert, attempting to beat the traffic but unable to outmaneuver the heat. At 4 p.m. it was 88 degrees on the baked sidewalks surrounding Tiger Stadium, typically broiling conditions as April grudgingly steps aside for May.
Back across Nicholson, under a little conclave of party tents with some friends and neighbors and homemade meat pies, Nico Migliacio of Prairieville was trying to figure out when and how often Brooks would play the song everyone was coming here to hear.
“I think he should open and close with ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’” Migliacio said. It was hard to argue with that strategy. The second-biggest question was whether LSU football coach Brian Kelly would make an appearance. There were hopes he would, but that he wouldn’t say anything that would make anyone think he was trying to fake a Southern accent.
Putting aside the heat and the sweat, there was something truly special about Saturday. For all our city’s ills — the traffic, the crime, the occasional library falling over — there are some things that make us stand out.
One, we do know how to throw a party, like Saturday. And once in a while, like on this last Saturday in April or a football Saturday in the fall, our big little town becomes THE place to be. It was the kind of day Poche simply couldn’t miss.
“I saw him at the Cajundome five years ago, but I always wanted to see a big event in Tiger Stadium,” he said, wearing a purple “Garth 1” shirt. “I never went to Bayou Country Superfest, so this is my first rodeo.”
As rare a day as it was on campus, it wasn’t anything too memorable for LSU’s baseball and softball teams. Despite Garth Brooks tunes blaring across both ballparks in stereophonic splendor between innings, the softball Tigers fell 6-1 to Florida while the baseball Tigers got outslugged 12-7 by Georgia.
You could say in Garthspeak that the Gators and Bulldogs ruined the Tigers’ black tie affairs. Both LSU teams will try to win their respective series Sunday while ‘ol Garth is heading up the road to South Bend, Indiana, for his next stadium concert, surrounded by piles of cash from Saturday night’s festivities.
This tour has been a Southeastern Conference tour of sorts for Brooks. He’s already been to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play at Razorback Stadium (73,000 tickets sold); to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, (84,000 tickets); and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida (80,000 tickets).
But this was his biggest gate of the four, something new and unexpected for LSU fans to crow about the next time they send out a message board taunt to their SEC brethren. That and the fact wherever Brooks is playing, he’s playing Baton Rouge’s song.
Top that, Tuscaloosa.