Paul Mainieri stepped from behind his desk and grabbed a sheet of paper filled with notes, the results of a meeting Monday morning with pitching coach Alan Dunn. The day after LSU swept UTSA, the coaches examined every pitcher on the team.

Using the chart, Mainieri discussed later who they trust and why he doesn’t feel overly concerned after the bullpen blew a lead in every game against UTSA, despite the fast-approaching start of the Southeastern Conference slate this weekend against No. 6 Mississippi State.

“I'm not really in a panic mode about the bullpen as much as people may think,” Mainieri said.

You might think Mainieri should panic after the weekend series. LSU, now ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, allowed 20 runs in the eighth inning or later of the three-game series as leads disappeared.

All three games, LSU needed exhilarating comebacks, twice in extra innings, because it struggled to find a shutdown relief pitcher. A few defensive errors didn’t help. LSU’s non-starting pitchers owned a 5.46 ERA by the end of the series.

“They know whenever their name gets called, they’re supposed to get outs and fill up the strike zone,” starter AJ Labas said Sunday. “You can just tell some of the guys are getting frustrated with themselves. They really don’t have any more confidence in themselves.”

Mainieri acknowledged Monday afternoon “a little bit cause for concern with how some of them performed this weekend,” but he thought the bullpen felt exhausted after playing 10 games over the past 12 days. Some players, such as senior Aaron George, pitched multiple times last week. George appeared in four games.

As the pace of the scheduled slowed down before conference play, Mainieri said several players didn't touch a ball the past two days. He compared the strategy to an All-Star break, hoping the days off will help.

"I think tomorrow they'll come back tomorrow feeling a lot more refreshed," Mainieri said, "and have a lot more life in their arms."

With that in mind, Mainieri expressed confidence in parts of LSU’s bullpen, particularly the freshmen. He thought Garrett Edwards, who earned his first save Friday, pitched well again Saturday night despite allowing a game-tying unearned run in the ninth inning. Edwards struck out two batters to maintain the tie and strand runners on the corners.

Mainieri also believed Ty Floyd and Blake Money pitched well, but LSU learned it needed to give them shorter appearances as they continue developing their secondary pitches. They rely heavily on their fastballs at this stage of their careers, making them more predictable the second time through a batting order.

“Shorter outings for those guys,” Mainieri said, “I think they're more effective.”

Additionally, Mainieri saw flashes from Theo Millas, Michael Fowler and Javen Coleman, as well as encouraging signs out of Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot, two senior right-handers he wanted to “get back on track” early last week. Hilliard allowed one hit over three appearances. Fontenot, who struggled after entering the season as LSU’s closer, retired the side in the 11th inning Saturday night, the clean frame Mainieri had been looking for.

“He threw with much more conviction than we've seen so far,” Mainieri said. “He was out there grunting and groaning and cutting it loose and competing instead of feeling for it all, which is the Devin Fontenot that we know.”

For Mainieri, the series helped reveal who LSU can trust in crucial situations, even though the Tigers almost lost the games. The bullpen’s overall performance also left questions, one of them being how to use freshman right-hander Will Hellmers.

Mainieri wants to leave Hellmers as a midweek starter, a role in which he has thrown 10 scoreless innings, but LSU might need him in the bullpen during conference games.

“I was hoping we would've had a better performance out of our bullpen this weekend so it would've made it an easy decision,” Mainieri said. “We talked about that quite a bit this morning. Not 100% sure yet."

Hellmers will start Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana. How long he pitches partially depends on how players like Edwards, Fontenot and Hilliard feel during pregame warmups. LSU might want them to use the game as a tune-up for the Mississippi State series, which would alter how long Hellmers pitches.

“Either way, I think no matter how much we have him pitch, we're going to put a limit on him so that at least he'd be available for Sunday in some capacity,” Mainieri said. “We'll see how it goes.”

LSU also intends to use Millas and Fowler against Southeastern, trying to determine if their scoreless innings against UTSA mean they would be reliable contributors the rest of the season. They have completed a combined 10⅔ innings. With LSU still figuring out its bullpen, they’ll get a chance.

“The positive, of course, is that our starting pitching was so outstanding,” Mainieri said. “We've just got to sprinkle a little magic dust on those guys down there, and hopefully it will get better for us as we move through the season.”