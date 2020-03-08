Two weeks before Gavin Dugas hit a go-ahead home run during LSU’s 6-4 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon, he collapsed to the dirt around home plate. Dugas had been hit in the head by a pitch.
As Dugas slumped against the dirt, coach Paul Mainieri sprinted to his side. He kept Dugas on the ground while the LSU athletic trainer tended to Dugas. One minute passed. Then another. Dugas sat up, and he slowly walked off the field.
Since that moment, Dugas had appeared in two games, batting once, before he started on Sunday as the designated hitter.
Dugas had struggled throughout the beginning of his sophomore season, but he hit a two-run home run in the second inning. And with the game tied in the eighth, Dugas walked to the plate with a runner in scoring position and two outs.
Dugas didn’t plan on hitting a home run. All week, No. 22 LSU had focused on opposite-field hits and compact swings. But Mainieri had given the players one tip, referencing the approach former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman used in college: if you can pull a breaking ball, do it.
“I got that opportunity,” Dugas said.
The second pitch of his at-bat, Dugas smacked a cutter. The ball traveled high into the air. It carried through the wind blowing out of Alex Box Stadium and landed halfway up the left-field bleachers.
Dugas clapped as he sprinted around second base. His second home run of the game gave LSU a two-run lead. Junior Devin Fontenot struck out the side in the ninth inning, and LSU (11-5) swept UMass Lowell.
“Thank goodness for Gavin Dugas,” Mainieri said. “Otherwise, we'd probably be going home tonight not feeling too good about our hitting.”
After he was in the head, Dugas spent the next 4 to 6 days managing concussion symptoms. He felt dizzy. His head ached. He had to avoid prolonged time in the sun.
“It was a little bit of a struggle wanting to get back in, trying to get that opportunity, just waiting patiently for it,” Dugas said. “Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to compete for their team.”
Doctors cleared Dugas to play one week later, but he had struggled offensively this season, striking out nine times. His batting average rested at .200 entering the series finale. Dugas had given LSU no reason to play him. He felt ready to return to the field, but he sat on the bench.
LSU started Dugas as designated hitter Saul Garza sat for the second straight game because of a strained muscle in his back. With LSU trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Dugas hit his second home run this season.
The Tigers carried their lead into the fifth inning, but with two outs, UMass Lowell (4-9) strung together four singles against AJ Labas.
The redshirt sophomore right-hander didn’t have control of his secondary pitches Sunday, forcing him to rely on his fastball. He left it up in the strike zone, and UMass Lowell took a 4-3 lead.
After Dugas’ first home run, LSU struggled on offense. The Tigers had scored 23 runs during the first two games of the series. Mainieri expected them to collect 15 hits as UMass Lowell dipped further into its pitching staff. But LSU had struck out eight times by the fifth inning.
LSU still trailed by one run entering the eighth. Third baseman Zack Mathis and right fielder Daniel Cabrera walked to begin the frame. They advanced to scoring position, then Mathis scored on a groundout, tying the game.
Dugas walked to the plate, stepping into the batter’s box where he got hit two weeks ago. He had struggled this season, but he delivered with another home run. The Tigers spilled out of their dugout to greet him after he crossed home plate. They won their fourth straight game, building momentum before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins next weekend.
“When you find a way to win the close ones,” Mainieri said, “those give your team a lot of confidence.”
And as the Tigers walked into a tunnel toward their locker room, junior Hal Hughes said two words: “Gavin Dugas!”