Score by quarters
Rice 0 3 0 7 — 10
LSU 14 14 7 7 — 42
First quarter
LSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 run at 11:06 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 12 plays, 79 yards, 3:54. KEY PLAYS: Nick Brossette 13-yard run on third-and-4 keeps the drive going at midfield. Joe Burrow 16-yard pass to Terrace Marshall to the Rice 28. Brossette 12-yard run to the Rice 13. TIGERS 7, OWLS 0.
LSU: Stephen Sullivan 38 pass from Burrow at 5:52 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 3-66-1:15. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the Rice 47. Brossette 9-yard run to the 38. TIGERS 14, OWLS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Brossette 2 run at 13:06 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 10-79-4:10. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 17-yard pass to Moreau to the LSU 39. Burrow 16-yard pass to Marshall to the Rice 31. Burrow 15-yard pass to Jonathan Giles to the 16. Pass interference penalty on Rice's Collin Whitaker puts the ball on the 2 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, OWLS 0.
LSU: Moreau 13 pass from Burrow at 8:01 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 10-88-2:45. KEY PLAYS: Burrow back-to-back completions of 20 and 19 yards to Sullivan moves the ball to the Rice 49. Burrow 10-yard run to the Rice 28. Edwards-Helaire 16-yard run to the 12. TIGERS 28, OWLS 0.
RICE: Haden Tobola 51 field goal at 1:55. DRIVE: 12-42-6:06. KEY PLAYS: Aston Walter starts the drive with an 8-yard run to the Rice 33. Juma Otoviano 3-yard run on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the Rice 36. Shawn Stankavage 26-yard pass to D'Angelo Ellis to the LSU 29. TIGERS 28, OWLS 3.
Third quarter
LSU: Brossette 2 run at 9:32 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 7-90-1:48. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 18-yard pass to Moreau to the LSU 28. Burrow 10-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to the LSU 38. Burrow 45-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the Rice 2. TIGERS 35, OWLS 3.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Lanard Fournette 3 run at 11:00 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-80-2:55. KEY PLAYS: Fournette starts the drive with a 24-yard run to the LSU 44. Myles Brennan 39-yard pass to Jefferson to the Rice 16. Fournette 10-yard run to the Rice 3. TIGERS 42, OWLS 3.
RICE: Juma Otoviano 5 run at 2:55 (Jack Fox kick). DRIVE: 13-75-8:05. KEY PLAYS: Stankavage 27-yard pass to Ellis to the LSU 37 and a 13-yard pass to Ellis to the 24. Stankavage 4-yard pass to Austin Walker on fourth-and-1 to the LSU 11 extends the drive. TIGERS 42, OWLS 10.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Rice 10
RECORDS: LSU 9-2, Rice 1-11
ATTENDANCE: 100,323 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles