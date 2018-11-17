lsuricefootball1572.111818 bf
Buy Now

LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) scores after the catch as LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) signals touchdown during the first half of LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Score by quarters

Rice 0 3 0 7 — 10

LSU 14 14 7 7 — 42

First quarter

LSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 run at 11:06 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 12 plays, 79 yards, 3:54. KEY PLAYS: Nick Brossette 13-yard run on third-and-4 keeps the drive going at midfield. Joe Burrow 16-yard pass to Terrace Marshall to the Rice 28. Brossette 12-yard run to the Rice 13. TIGERS 7, OWLS 0.

LSU: Stephen Sullivan 38 pass from Burrow at 5:52 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 3-66-1:15. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the Rice 47. Brossette 9-yard run to the 38. TIGERS 14, OWLS 0.

Second quarter

LSU: Brossette 2 run at 13:06 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 10-79-4:10. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 17-yard pass to Moreau to the LSU 39. Burrow 16-yard pass to Marshall to the Rice 31. Burrow 15-yard pass to Jonathan Giles to the 16. Pass interference penalty on Rice's Collin Whitaker puts the ball on the 2 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, OWLS 0.

LSU: Moreau 13 pass from Burrow at 8:01 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 10-88-2:45. KEY PLAYS: Burrow back-to-back completions of 20 and 19 yards to Sullivan moves the ball to the Rice 49. Burrow 10-yard run to the Rice 28. Edwards-Helaire 16-yard run to the 12. TIGERS 28, OWLS 0.

RICE: Haden Tobola 51 field goal at 1:55. DRIVE: 12-42-6:06. KEY PLAYS: Aston Walter starts the drive with an 8-yard run to the Rice 33. Juma Otoviano 3-yard run on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the Rice 36. Shawn Stankavage 26-yard pass to D'Angelo Ellis to the LSU 29. TIGERS 28, OWLS 3.

Third quarter

LSU: Brossette 2 run at 9:32 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 7-90-1:48. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 18-yard pass to Moreau to the LSU 28. Burrow 10-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to the LSU 38. Burrow 45-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the Rice 2. TIGERS 35, OWLS 3.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Lanard Fournette 3 run at 11:00 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-80-2:55. KEY PLAYS: Fournette starts the drive with a 24-yard run to the LSU 44. Myles Brennan 39-yard pass to Jefferson to the Rice 16. Fournette 10-yard run to the Rice 3. TIGERS 42, OWLS 3.

RICE: Juma Otoviano 5 run at 2:55 (Jack Fox kick). DRIVE: 13-75-8:05. KEY PLAYS: Stankavage 27-yard pass to Ellis to the LSU 37 and a 13-yard pass to Ellis to the 24. Stankavage 4-yard pass to Austin Walker on fourth-and-1 to the LSU 11 extends the drive. TIGERS 42, OWLS 10.    

FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Rice 10

RECORDS: LSU 9-2, Rice 1-11

ATTENDANCE: 100,323 (paid)

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments