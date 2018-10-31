A Texas grand jury has formally indicted suspended LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram, who was arrested in August on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The grand jury held a hearing last Friday to decide whether the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office had enough evidence to proceed with a trial, and Mike Howard, a Dallas-based attorney who represents Ingram, 19, said the first court setting will be on Nov. 20.

The grand jury indicted Ingram on both counts, Howard said, and the jury returned the decision on Monday.

Ingram, a native of DeSoto, Texas, did not testify in Friday’s hearing, Howard said.

The indictment is the latest development in Ingram’s case, and the player has been suspended from the football team since his arrest on Aug. 2.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced at the start of preseason camp that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Orgeron didn’t discuss Ingram’s situation further until Aug. 18, when he said he wouldn’t comment because it was a “legal matter.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Dallas County Sherriff’s Office arrested Ingram on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The Police Department told The Advocate that, on Aug. 22, 2017, it had received a report from Child Protective Services.

CPS could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws.

The victim was a minor, the DeSoto Police Department said, but it would not disclose the age.

It is not clear when the incident occurred.

The Advocate requested additional records and pursued an opinion with the attorney general, Ken Paxton, for the release of additional details. On Sept. 13, Paxton concluded to withhold the release of further records.

Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound sophomore, committed to LSU on Feb. 1, 2017, and played as a true freshman last fall. He played in all 13 games of the 2017 season and started at right guard in 12 games.

According to documents obtained by The Advocate, Ingram was released on a total bail amount of $40,000 on Aug. 4 with bond conditions that permitted him to leave Texas. The conditions prohibited Ingram from communication with the victim and “contact with any minor child.”