After having Wednesday night's game with UNO called off because of coronavirus protocols, the LSU basketball team postponed Saturday's home game with North Texas.
LSU made the announcement on the North Texas contest on Thursday morning, but gave no indication when, or if, the game might be rescheduled.
In a news release, the school said the game was postponed "in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols."
LSU said an announcement regarding Tuesday's home game with VCU will be made at the start of next week.
The North Texas game was the third to be postponed or canceled for LSU in the past week. The first game to be affected was the matchup with South Florida in Atlanta last Saturday.
That game was canceled, but LSU coach Will Wade made it up with a contest against Sam Houston State, which LSU won 88-66 on Monday.
Wade did not coach in that game because he was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 early last week. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong guided the team to its win over Sam Houston State.