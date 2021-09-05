A rundown of LSU's opponent for its home opener, the McNeese State Cowboys ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
ONLINE: SEC Network+, ESPN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 1-0
ON McNEESE STATE
RECORD: 0-1
RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to West Florida 42-36
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Cody Orgeron, running back Stephon Huderson, wide receiver Josh Matthews
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers, defensive lineman Mason Kinsey, free safety Andre Sam
RUMBLINGS: Playing its first fall season under former LSU assistant Frank Wilson, McNeese was picked to finish fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll after going 3-4 in the spring season. The Cowboys staged a furious fourth-quarter rally in its opener before falling to West Florida.
ON THE COWBOYS OFFENSE
Orgeron, a three-year starter, threw for a career-high 361 yards and two TDs in the loss to West Florida. He is the son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron. The Cowboys, who netted 484 total yards, got 73 rushing yards from Huderson, a Tulane transfer. Matthews, a Baton Rouge native, was a second-team preseason All-Southland pick.
ON THE COWBOYS DEFENSE
The defense is led by Chambers, a first-team All-SLC pick this spring. The 6-foot-5, 251-pounder, a Houston transfer, was an FCS All-American who finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting. Kinsey, another All-SLC pick last spring, joins Chambers in giving the Cowboys a formidable duo for their four-man front.
Sheldon Mickles