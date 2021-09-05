tp1029splsufoot

McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, darts into the end zone against Central Arkansas in a 2019 game.

 McNeese State Athletics

A rundown of LSU's opponent for its home opener, the McNeese State Cowboys ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium

ONLINE: SEC Network+, ESPN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SERIES: LSU leads 1-0

ON McNEESE STATE

RECORD: 0-1

RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to West Florida 42-36

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Cody Orgeron, running back Stephon Huderson, wide receiver Josh Matthews

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers, defensive lineman Mason Kinsey, free safety Andre Sam

RUMBLINGS: Playing its first fall season under former LSU assistant Frank Wilson, McNeese was picked to finish fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll after going 3-4 in the spring season. The Cowboys staged a furious fourth-quarter rally in its opener before falling to West Florida.

ON THE COWBOYS OFFENSE

Orgeron, a three-year starter, threw for a career-high 361 yards and two TDs in the loss to West Florida. He is the son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron. The Cowboys, who netted 484 total yards, got 73 rushing yards from Huderson, a Tulane transfer. Matthews, a Baton Rouge native, was a second-team preseason All-Southland pick.

ON THE COWBOYS DEFENSE

The defense is led by Chambers, a first-team All-SLC pick this spring. The 6-foot-5, 251-pounder, a Houston transfer, was an FCS All-American who finished fourth in the Buck Buchanan Award voting. Kinsey, another All-SLC pick last spring, joins Chambers in giving the Cowboys a formidable duo for their four-man front.

Sheldon Mickles

