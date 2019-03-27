We're three weeks into LSU spring football since the Tigers opened the camp in early March.

Here are some of the top stories so far this spring.

Expectations keep getting higher for LSU's heralded true freshman Derek Stingley, who enrolled at the university so early, he was able to practice with the Tigers leading up to the Fiesta Bowl.

The Dunham School graduate, who was the nation's No. 1 overall prospect according to Rivals, has earned punt returning duties during spring football, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Stingley was impressive when the Tigers scrimmaged punt returns for the first time on Saturday.

"When he sees green grass, he's going to get it," Orgeron said of Stingley, a high school All-American who was named Louisiana's Gatorade Player of the Year. "I coached Reggie Bush (while an assistant coach) at USC. I remember we were playing Oregon State. I called 'Red,' that meant 'right return.' Red wasn't open, so he went left and scored a touchdown. I called it again, and he did it again. So much for players, huh?"

Speaking for the first time since his two year extension, $4 million contract was approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, Tigers head football coach Ed Orgeron said his new deal was "a wonderful thing."

Contracts for safeties coach Bill Busch and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady were also approved by the board.

