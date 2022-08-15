For the first time since 2000, LSU did not crack The Associated Press’ Top 25 preseason rankings.
The Tigers received 55 votes, behind Tennessee (180), Texas (164), Iowa (163) and Penn State (160) among those who just missed out on the Top 25.
Before today, LSU had been ranked in the preseason poll for 21 straight years.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia received first-place votes. Clemson was No. 4.
Other Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 25 include Texas A&M (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 21).
The full preseason Top 25:
1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Clemson, 5. Notre Dame, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Utah, 8. Michigan, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Baylor, 11. Oregon, 12. Oklahoma State, 13. North Carolina State, 14. USC, 15. Michigan State, 16. Miami, 17. Pittsburgh, 18. Wisconsin, 19. Arkansas, 20. Kentucky, 21. Ole Miss, 22. Wake Forest, 23. Cincinnati, 24. Houston, 25. Brigham Young.