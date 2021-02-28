Minutes after tipoff of its game at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, LSU got some good news that Will Wade’s team would really need later in the day.
They didn't know it at the time, but the Tigers, who started the game believing they would need two wins in their final three games to lock down a double-bye in the Southeastern Conference tournament, got an assist from an unlikely source.
Some 663 miles away, Auburn, which had lost six of its past seven games and was playing without star freshman Sharife Cooper, was finishing off a 77-72 upset of No. 25 Tennessee.
Tennessee’s unexpected loss greatly enhanced LSU’s chances of earning one of the SEC tournament’s coveted double-byes despite its 83-75 loss to No. 20 Arkansas.
Now, LSU, which is 9-6 in league play, is still in good shape (see below) to claim either the third or fourth seed thanks to Tennessee's loss at Auburn.
LSU can clinch no worse than the No. 4 seed by beating Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night or with a win at Missouri on Saturday — provided there are no more COVID issues for games involving Florida, LSU or Tennessee.
Not all of the league’s 14 teams will play the usual 18-game schedule, so seedings for the SEC tournament, which is set for March 10-14, will be determined this year by winning percentage.
The Tigers can also claim a double-bye if Tennessee, which is 9-7 and doesn’t have a midweek game, loses to Florida next Sunday in the final conference game of the season.
LSU can still secure the No. 3 seed if it wins both its remaining games and Florida, which is now 9-5, splits its final two against Missouri and Tennessee.
If Wade’s team splits its final two, Florida would have to lose both of its games for LSU to be the third seed; if LSU drops both its games, the Tigers could still be the fourth seed but would need Florida to defeat Tennessee.
LSU cannot be the No. 2 seed even if the Tigers win their final two games and Arkansas loses its next two.
Both would be 11-6 after splitting their two matchups, but the next tiebreaker is best record against the regular-season champion — Alabama. Arkansas was 1-1 and LSU 0-2 vs. the Crimson Tide.
Wade knows what's still out there, and he's looking for a strong finish without help from anyone after his team was beaten by Georgia and Arkansas this week.
Actually, LSU could have already secured a double-bye with a win over Arkansas following Tennessee’s shocking loss to Auburn.
But a strong first half turned into a nightmarish second half when the Tigers, who led 37-32 at halftime, were suddenly stifled by the Razorbacks’ hot shooting and sticky defense.
“We made shots in the first half, which allowed us to set our defenses,” Wade said of the difference in the two halves. “Second half, we just didn’t make enough shots to allow us to set our defense or do anything.”
Arkansas shot 33.3% in the first half, but made its first seven shots of the second half and 14 of its first 20 that fueled a devastating 28-8 run in under eight minutes.
On the other hand, LSU was 10 of 29 for 34.5% from the field before making 5 of 6 shots over the final 1:59. That helped the Tigers outscore the Razorbacks 13-3 to make the score a little more respectable.
“You saw us at our best, you saw us at our worst for a second half,” Wade said.
In the end, Wade wasn’t nearly as upset by the loss to an Arkansas team that has won nine consecutive SEC games than he was after a 13-point setback at Georgia four nights earlier.
“We had a couple things happen, but we were pretty solid today for being on the road,” he said. “We didn’t have some things go our way. Tuesday was a different story … Tuesday was effort and that sort of thing.
“Today, we were locked in and ready to go; played well in a hostile environment. I thought today was a totally separate deal from Tuesday through my lens.”
SEC standings
(remaining games in parentheses)
*Alabama 14-2 .875 (Auburn, at Georgia)
Arkansas 11-4 .733 (at South Carolina, Texas A&M)
Florida 9-5 .643 (Missouri, at Tennessee)
LSU 9-6 .600 (Vanderbilt, at Missouri)
Tennessee 9-7 .563 (Florida)
Ole Miss 8-8 .500 (Kentucky, Vanderbilt)
Missouri 7-7 .500 (at Florida, LSU)
Kentucky 7-8 .467 (at Ole Miss, South Carolina)
Mississippi St. 7-9 .438 (at Texas A&M, at Auburn)
Georgia 7-10 .412 (Alabama)
**Auburn 6-10 .375 (at Alabama, Mississippi St.)
South Carolina 4-10 .286 (Arkansas, at Kentucky)
Texas A&M 2-6 .250 (Mississippi St., at Arkansas)
Vanderbilt 3-11 .214 (at LSU, at Ole Miss)
* Regular-season champion
** ineligible for SEC and NCAA tournaments
LSU’s path to top-four seed in SEC tournament
Note: With at least one win in its final two games, LSU will be no worse than the No. 4 seed.
• LSU is the No. 3 seed with wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri + a Florida loss to Missouri or Tennessee (LSU 11-6, Florida 10-6)
• LSU is the No. 3 seed with a win over Vanderbilt or Missouri + Florida losses to Missouri and Tennessee (LSU 10-7, Tennessee 10-7, Florida 9-7)
Note: LSU owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Tennessee by virtue of a 78-65 win on Feb. 13
• LSU is the No. 4 seed with a win over Vanderbilt or Missouri + a Florida win over Missouri and loss to Tennessee (Florida 10-6, LSU 10-7, Tennessee 10-7)
• LSU is the No. 4 seed with a loss to Vanderbilt or Missouri + Florida wins over Missouri and Tennessee (Florida 11-5, LSU 10-7)
• LSU is the No. 4 seed with losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri + a Florida win over Tennessee (LSU 9-8, Tennessee 9-8)