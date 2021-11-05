The odds are stacked against the LSU Tigers, and not just by a few points, but by almost 30. Injuries have collapsed LSU's entire secondary like a bowling ball knocking a strike, or a spare, since junior safety Jay Ward still stands. These are the keys to LSU taking home an improbable upset win.
1. Let it fly
The way Texas A&M exposed Alabama was in the pass game, which is the weakest part of the Crimson Tide's defense, ranking No. 53 nationally with 219.1 passing yards allowed per game. Since LSU returns its healthiest, most experienced offensive line in weeks, maybe it can buy some time for quarterback Max Johnson to throw for explosive pass plays.
2. Win the turnover battle
Anytime the Tigers can keep Alabama's offense off the field, it should, because stopping the offense with a young secondary is going to be difficult. Alabama is No. 11 in the nation in the turnover margin right now with 7, while LSU is 3. So far, quarterback Bryce Young has three interceptions this year, with his last being against Texas A&M on Oct. 19. LSU's defensive front returns senior defensive end Soni Fonua while already ranking No. 2 in sacks in the SEC, which will add pressure on Young.
3. Get creative in the ground game
Not only will LSU have to be consistent in the ground game, but also will have to add some spice to it. After Ty Davis-Price's 287-yard performance against Florida, Ole Miss seemed to have the jumbo package contained as he only ran for 53 yards. If LSU is able to block well enough to get Davis-Price to the outside, he's amassed the most rushing yards running around the right end with 144 yards on 20 attempts.
4. Feed off the energy
It sounds cliché, but no matter what the circumstances, this is a rivalry game. No one on the outside expects LSU to do anything, so that has to give the players a chip on their shoulder to compete. If an unranked Texas A&M can do it with a backup quarterback, then anything can happen.