BR.gasouthernlsu0050.090119 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron acknowledges the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football program has landed its first commitment for the 2022 class.

Texas safety Bryce Anderson announced he was committing to the Tigers Sunday afternoon on Twitter with an animated video of himself overlayed with the word "committed."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Anderson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, which rates Anderson the nation's No. 7 safety.

Anderson also held offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Texas.

LSU plays Texas in Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments