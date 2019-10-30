Redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal appeared at LSU football practice on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since he started against Mississippi State.

Rosenthal has started three games this season, rotating almost game-by-game with junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles. Rosenthal started at left tackle against Northwestern State, Utah State and Mississippi State while Charles has shuffled in-and-out of lineup because of coach's decisions.

Rosenthal did not appear during the open portions of practice last week. He looked limited when he returned on Wednesday.

After missing practice on Tuesday, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and right tackle Austin Deculus returned to the field.

Redshirt junior safety Eric Monroe also came back in a gold, non-contact jersey.

Junior safety Grant Delpit was not present, but coach Ed Orgeron expects him to practice next week ahead of LSU's game against Alabama.

Ed Orgeron says LSU is preparing for Tua Tagovailoa to play; Game-time decision, per Nick Saban LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he is preparing for Alabama's injured star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to play in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in T…

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Grant Delpit, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Racey McMath, WR, junior

Raydarious Jones, CB, freshman

Michael Divinity, LB, senior

Jansen Mayea, TE, freshman

Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman

Damien Lewis, OL, senior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Thaddeus Moss, TE, junior