LSU released its spring football roster ahead of the start of practice Thursday, revealing a few notable names no longer on the team and the numbers for more than a dozen new players.

Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith, who entered the transfer portal in December, veteran defensive tackle Joseph Evans and long snapper Quentin Skinner were not listed on the roster.

Evans had said he returned to the team during the offseason after leaving halfway through the 2021 season. Skinner, a two-year starter, did not play in LSU's bowl game last season.

Meanwhile, former walk-on linebacker Jared Small returned to the team for a sixth year after tearing his ACL last season.

The transfers participating in spring practice received their jersey numbers: quarterback Jayden Daniels (5), defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (12), safety Joe Foucha (13), wide receiver Kyren Lacy (16), cornerback Mekhi Garner (22), cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24), linebacker Kolbe Fields (25), linebacker West Weeks (33), long snapper Slade Roy (44), offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts (52), offensive lineman Miles Frazier (70) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (92).

Daniels could take the same number he used at Arizona State because redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier switched to No. 13, the jersey he wore in high school.

Five mid-year enrollees also had their new numbers assigned: quarterback Walker Howard (14), linebacker DeMario Tolan (32), offensive lineman Will Campbell (66), offensive lineman Fitzgerald West (68) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (93).

No one has been assigned No. 7, which goes to the team’s best playmaker, or No. 18, a number reserved for leaders. Joe Burrow’s old No. 9 remained unused, as it has been since he left LSU.

The rest of the transfers and incoming freshmen will get numbers when they join the team this summer.