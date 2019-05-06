There was plenty of positive energy at Tiger Park last weekend, from the weather to a big series atmosphere and heartfelt recognition of seven senior players in their final regular-season appearance.
There were hugs and flowers all around, a video address from coach Beth Torina to the fans after Sunday’s finale, even flowers and hugs for Alabama seniors before Saturday’s game.
When the games and festivities ended, there was only a bad taste in the mouths of LSU players, coaches and fans. Combined with a series finale loss at Baylor the week before, LSU, which spent most of the season in the top 10, ended the season with a four-game losing streak.
The news isn’t all bad. LSU fell only one spot to No. 9 in the RPI rankings. That means with the Tigers amping up for the SEC tournament this week, they can put themselves back in position for one of the top eight national seeds.
The second season begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Texas A&M when No. 3 seed LSU plays the winner of Wednesday’s Florida-South Carolina game in the second round of the SEC tournament.
Alabama at No. 7 is the only SEC team ahead of LSU in the RPI. A strong showing this week could vault LSU right back where it was before the sweep. LSU (40-15) is a lock to host a regional next week, but landing a top-eight seed is the key to hosting a super regional and an inside track in getting to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
With exams behind them and a chance to focus solely on softball, LSU can start fresh.
“Alabama’s a good team,” LSU third baseman Amanda Sanchez said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Postseason is in the forefront, and that’s what we’re going to focus on. We’re going to leave the regular season behind us, flip the switch and find our swag again.”
LSU is still leading the conference with a .317 overall batting average and .293 in conference play. Their pitching tells a different story, with their 3.68 ERA in SEC games ninth among the 13 teams.
LSU didn’t pitch all that poorly against Alabama but allowed the Crimson Tide to come up with big innings with the help of walks and uncharacteristically bad fielding. The Tide scored six runs in the seventh inning with the help of a walk and two errors to break open a 7-0 victory in the first game. Five walks led to a three-run inning in a 4-3 loss on Saturday and in Game 3, Alabama scored its five runs with two walks and two errors to go with four hits.
Shelbi Sunseri noted that mindsets change when the postseason begins. The regular season becomes a distant memory.
“We just come out to practice this week and focus on the little details,” Sunseri said. “It’s postseason now. We’re fighting for something different now. We put as much time as we can into this sport and what we’re trying to do here. It happens to every team. It doesn’t define our season. You forget about it and go from here.”
Record breaker
One LSU record fell and another was tied on the same play Sunday. Junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews stole her 98th career base, surpassing her sister AJ, who had 97 from 2012-15, for the school's career record. It was Andrews' 45th stolen base of the season, tying her with Kirsten Shortridge (2010) Dee Douglas (1999) for the single-season record.
LSU's team home run record fell against Baylor, and Sunseri (16) and Shemiah Sanchez (17) are racing for the individual season mark of 18 set by Bianka Bell in 2014.