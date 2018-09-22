Score by quarters
Louisiana Tech 0 7 7 7 — XX
LSU 7 17 0 14 — XX
First quarter
LSU: Nick Brossette 1 run at 9:20 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 11 plays, 78 yards, 3:23. KEY PLAYS: Brossette 17-yard run on the first play of the drive to the LSU 39. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6-yard run on third-and-1 to the Louisiana Tech 33 extends the drive. Joe Burrow 21-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the Tech 1 sets up touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Brossette 1 run at 14:57 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 3-3-1:05. KEY PLAY: Drive was set up on a fumble by Tech's Adria Hardy after a 13-yard reception. Kristian Fulton forced the fumble and Devin White returned it 29 yards to the Tech 3. TIGERS 14, BULLDOGS 0.
LSU: Tracy 24 field goal at 9:17. DRIVE: 9-68-4:17. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-8 at the LSU 28, Burrow keeps the drive going with a scramble and 19-yard pass to Dtephen Sullivan to the LSU 47. Burrow back-to-back completions of 14 and 27 yards to Dee Anderson moves the ball to the Tech 12. TIGERS 17, BULLDOGS 0.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 28 run at 8:22 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 1-28-0:09 KEY PLAY: Drive was set up on an interception by Ed Paris off a pass bobbled by Tech's Rhashid Bonnette. TIGERS 24, BULLDOGS 0.
LOUISIANA TECH: Adrian Hardy 20 pass from J'Mar Smith at 4:23 (Bailey Hale kick). DRIVE: 11-75-3:59. KEY PLAYS: Smith 33-yard pass to Javonte Woodard on third-and-8 to the LSU 40. Jaqwis Dancy 9-yard run to the 31. TIGERS 24, BULLDOGS 7.
Third quarter
LOUISIANA TECH: Bobby Holly 1 pass from Smith at 9:10 (Hale kick). DRIVE: 13-75-5:50. KEY PLAYS: Smith 15-yard pass to Teddy Veal to the Tech 43. Smith 8-yard pass to Hardy on third-and-7 to the LSU 46. Israel Tucker 4-yard run to the LSU 4 on third-and-2 keeps the drive going for Tech. TIGERS 24, BULLDOGS 14.
Fourth quarter
LOUISIANA TECH: Hardy 42 pass from Smith (Hale kick). DRIVE: 7-71-2:58. KEY PLAYS: J'Mar Smith 4-yard pass to Alfred Smith on third-and-2 at the Tech 37 keeps the drive going. On third-and-6, Smith 13-yard pass to Hardy to the LSU 42 SetS up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 24, BULLDOGS 21.
LSU: Brossette 2 run at 8:06 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 12-70-4:38. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 28-yard pass to Anderson to Tech's 41. Brossette 5-yard run to the Tech 27 on third-and-1. Pass interference penalty by L'Jarius Sneed against Anderson on third-and-8 in the end zone gives LSU a first-and-goal at the 2. TIGERS 31, BULLDOGS 21.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 1 run at 2:23 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 7-46-4:31. KEY PLAYS: LSU's defense sets up the offense with a short field after stopping Smith on a fourth-and-1 sneak. Tory Carter 2-yard run on third-and-1 to the Tech 35. Edwards-Helaire runs of 16 and 14 yards on back-to-back plays moves the ball to the Tech 5. TIGERS 38, BULLDOGS 21.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
RECORDS: LSU 4-0, Louisiana Tech 2-1
ATTENDANCE: 102,321 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles