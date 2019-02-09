For the second year in a row, the LSU men’s basketball team was hit by an early barrage of 3-point baskets in its game with Auburn on Saturday.
After making 11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half in the last meeting of the two teams last January, Auburn was at it again on LSU’s home floor.
Auburn connected on 11 of 19 shots from long range in the first half, including seven in the first nine minutes of the game, and built a 16-point lead before LSU knew what hit it in a 95-70 loss.
But No. 21 LSU recovered this time, battling back to cut the early deficit to just three at halftime, and prevailed in a wild second half for a 83-78 win before a sellout crowd in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (19-4, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) won for the 12th time in its past 13 games and remained in a second-place tie with Kentucky, which took down Mississippi State earlier in the day. They were a half-game behind Tennessee, whose game with Florida tipped off just before the LSU-Auburn game ended.
Auburn (16-7, 5-5) made just five 3-point shots after halftime, while LSU went 6 of 13 from beyond the arc in outscoring the visitors 45-37.
Skylar Mays led LSU with 20 points, while Tremont Waters had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. Naz Reid also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Auburn got 25 points from Jared Harper, while Chuma Okeke finished with 12 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds. Bryce Brown and Anfernee McLemore had 11 points each.
