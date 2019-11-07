If Alabama finds a way into the endzone in the second half on Saturday, don't adjust your TV. That's just how it is at Bryant-Denny Stadium after dark.
With LSU and Alabama kicking off at 2:30 p.m. post Daylight Saving Time, a portion of the game will be played under natural light. But with sunset projected to be about 4:52 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, much of the second half will take place under the lights.
And that's when what may be the most aggressively red light show in sports could get its moment to shine.
Can't see the video below? Click here
Another look below:
As you get ready for LSU vs. Alabama this weekend, a friendly reminder that the second half of the game (or at least a lot of it) will be played under the lights.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 7, 2019
And when Alabama scores, this thing starts... pic.twitter.com/ebtDHtXJCY
The light show was unveiled this season and can only be used during night games. For later kickoffs it would also be used during pregame warmups.
First look at #Alabama’s new lights: pic.twitter.com/DADOehKvjv— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 20, 2019
The light show was added as part of a 10-year, $600 million plan called the "Crimson Standard" to upgrade the football stadium and other athletic facilities, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News.
“The current lights were at the end of their effective life and we wanted to go to LEDs because they are so much more efficient,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne told the Tuscaloosa News in August. “As an added bonus, that gave us some color capability and we are excited about exploring some different ways to use that.”
Across the SEC, Georgia added a similar looking light show this season, though it operates a bit differently, as can be seen in the video below from the Bulldogs' matchup with Notre Dame earlier this season.
But while the new lights make for an engaging in-game atmosphere, they can present a challenge for the TV broadcast.
"The off and on use of the lights after Crimson Tide scores makes the shot go dark, back to regular lighting, then dark again," reads a post by WAFB sports anchor Jacques Doucet.
He described the effect as "jarring."
How jarring might that be? The average LSU game so far this season has taken just under 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete, which would mean to expect much of the final two hours of the game to come after sunset. LSU's longest game this season came at Vanderbilt, which clocked in at 4 hours and 2 minutes.
If LSU's late-game defense keeps Alabama in check in the third and fourth quarters -- as it has against Georgia Southern, Northwestern State, Utah State, Florida, Mississippi State and Auburn -- the light show may not be seen at all.
However, if a Texas-style shootout commences -- 54 total points were scored in the second half of that game -- prepare for a lot of this:
While the new lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium are very cool, they aren't great for the local TV stations in Alabama shooting the games. The off and on use of the lights after Crimson Tide scores makes the shot go dark, back to regular lighting and then dark again. Jarring. pic.twitter.com/WZxxFY5v21— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 30, 2019
LSU and Auburn kick off at 2:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (CBS).