Georgia Clark usually punctuates her home runs by lifting her right knee in the air and punishing home plate with an emphatic stomp.
On Tuesday night in Tiger Park, Clark launched a rocket into the center-field bleachers in the second inning. It was her second straight game in which she had a chance to bust out her signature celebration. But after this two-run blast, her stomp was more of a gentle tap, coupled with an emotionless expression.
Her demeanor was cool and confident. It reflected the collective attitude of her No. 19 Tigers as they breezed past McNeese State in a 10-1 run-rule win.
“I was just trying to be respectful for the moment,” Clark said of the home run that gave her team a 7-0 lead. “Just give them the respect they deserve, and at that time we were up by that much.”
Clark’s homer was the highlight of an explosive second inning when LSU (31-17) scored five runs on six hits. Catcher Cait Calland and All-American shortstop Taylor Pleasants also smashed home runs in the game, and Shelbi Sunseri worked five productive innings in the circle. She struck out three and allowed two hits.
McNeese (29-18) had a chance to stave off the run rule in the fourth, scoring a run and loading the bases with two outs. But Sunseri escaped the jam by snagging a bouncer to the circle and firing to first for the final out of the inning.
Calland’s homer extended the lead to three in the second inning. For the redshirt sophomore, the solo shot was her first of the season and second of her career. Pleasants’ blast capped the LSU scoring in the third inning.
“I think (Calland) is a player we need down the stretch here, that we’ll depend on,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “I think she’s capable of so many things, got so many tools. She can bunt for a hit, she can hit a ball out of the ballpark.”
Sydney Peterson, Danieca Coffey, Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland accounted for the other four hits in the second inning. Peterson cranked a line drive double to left field, Coffey reached base with a single and Briggs sent them both home with a grounder into left field.
The barrage built on the scoring the Tigers achieved in the first inning, when Coffey laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first to start the game. Pleasants sent her home with a line drive single to left field, and Sunseri scored Pleasants with a sacrifice fly to left field. The inning could have been worse for McNeese if left fielder Kaylee Lopez didn’t leap to secure a diving grab for the second out.
LSU has won nine of 11 games and three consecutive SEC series. With two series left in the regular season, the Tigers are peaking at the right time. No. 9 Florida will come to Tiger Park for a three-game series that begins Friday at 6 p.m.
Clark is confident her team will make a run.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “I think we’ve had a really good bounce-back couple weeks, and I think we’re gonna push really, really hard to gain confidence here and go into the SEC tournament and win a few games and see what we can do in the postseason.”