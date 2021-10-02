LSU's inability to run the ball finally caught up to the Tigers.
In a 24-19 loss to Auburn on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, LSU's season-long problems on rushing offense hit a new low, and it resulted in the team's second loss of the season.
LSU finished with 29 yards rushing on 24 carries, a paltry 1.2 average. Both the yardage total and the average are season lows, and they continue a trend in which LSU hasn't run for more than 100 yards against any of its four Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
"That was the ballgame," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "We couldn't run the ball. We couldn't block up front."
Still, the Tigers' passing game, the reliable leg of Cade York and a game defensive effort nearly gave it a fourth win and a 2-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference. It wasn't until Auburn's Jarquez Hunter scored on a 1-yard run with 3:11 left that LSU even trailed.
But by then, the damage was done. LSU failed on numerous short-yardage situations, whether because of stuffed runs, choosing to pass on traditional running downs or penalties. As a result, the Tigers failed to control possession in the second half and had to settle for four York field goals in scoring position.
"We came in with a running plan," said quarterback Max Johnson, who passed for 325 yards and ran for 10, "but that didn't really go as planned."
To be fair, LSU's rushing average was artificially lowered by a 22-yard team loss on a bad snap in the first quarter, but even if you take that out, the number is 2.2. And in the second half, with LSU leading nearly the whole way, the Tigers' average carry was 2.6.
At some point, they stopped trying. In the fourth quarter, nursing a 19-17 lead, LSU's only run on its first 12 plays was a Johnson scramble for no gain.
Orgeron had said this week that some tweaks to the scheme and the return of offensive linemen Cameron Wire and Charles Turner from injury would buoy the running game.
Nothing much changed.
"I'm really disappointed in that," Orgeron said. "And we have a couple of guys on that offensive line that we won a national championship with. I thought it would've been one of the strengths of our football team, but it's not. We have to continue to look at it and improve."
Before the game, LSU had rushed for 80.0 yards per game, tied for No. 122 in the FBS. Now the Tigers are at a 69.8 average.
"We tried to run the football," Orgeron said. "Every time we ran the football, we got stuffed."
What's worse, LSU entered averaging just 2.86 yards per carry, only good for 124th in the nation. That average went down to 2.56 after Saturday night. Among power conference teams, only Notre Dame (2.40) is lower.
In the past 12 seasons, 24 teams from Power Five conferences have averaged less than 3 yards a carry for a full season. Those 24 teams had a combined 96-186 record for a .340 winning percentage, and only three finished with a winning record. (Included is Mike Leach's 9-4 Washington State team in 2017; seven of Leach's Air Raid offenses are on the list.)
That's the type of historical trend LSU will have to fight against if the Tigers are to continue their success without running the ball better.
And with Kentucky and Florida, LSU's next two opponents, both ranked in the top 30 in yards per rush allowed, it won't get any easier.
"We've got to figure out how to run the football," Orgeron said.