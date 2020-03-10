Coach Paul Mainieri might change LSU's starting rotation for the first time this season, pitching sophomore Cole Henry on Saturday, when LSU plays Ole Miss this weekend.

Henry felt a little sore after his last start, which Mainieri called “nothing significant.” LSU gave Henry an extra day off from his throwing program earlier this week, and it will likely push him back a day in the rotation.

Mainieri said LSU will “probably” flip Henry and sophomore Landon Marceaux against the Rebels, starting Marceaux on Friday night. Marceaux has a 2.70 ERA over four starts this season.

Redshirt sophomore AJ Labas will still pitch on Sunday.

The preseason ace of LSU’s staff, Henry threw 60 pitches during his last start. His fastball velocity dropped around 90 mph — he normally reaches 94 mph — in the fourth inning.

“I felt out of whack a little bit,” Henry said after the game. “I didn't feel like I could put anything on my fastball. Maybe it's something mechanical. I don't know. (Pitching coach Alan Dunn) will look at the video, and we'll figure it out from there.”

LSU didn’t want to extend Henry during the outing, so as the Tigers scored five runs their next at-bat, leaving Henry on the bench in cold weather, LSU took him out of the game.

“Just a little bit of soreness in his arm,” Mainieri said. “I think it was more fatigue than anything.”

Henry threw on Monday and “felt great,” Mainieri said. LSU planned for him to complete a long toss session on Tuesday.

This season, Henry has a 1.89 ERA over four starts. He has struck out 23 batters and allowed four earned runs, but Henry hasn’t lasted more than six innings.