Leading LSU receiver Justin Jefferson is "questionable" for Saturday's game against Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday's weekly SEC teleconference. Orgeron added that he believes Jefferson will play.
Jefferson was missing from practice Monday and Tuesday afternoon during the portion of the Tigers’ workouts open to the media.
Jefferson has 45 catches for 725 yards and three touchdowns, LSU's leader in all three categories.
Orgeron also said that reserve cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been recovering slower than expected from injury and may be a "game-time decision" for Texas A&M.
Joseph, who was expected to replaced injured starter Kristian Fulton, has been out since leaving the Arkansas game with a hamstring injury.
Orgeron first named Terrence Alexander, who started in place of Joseph against Rice, and starting nickel safety Kary Vincent when he was asked about potential replacements for Joseph on Saturday.
Vincent rotated to corner toward the end of LSU's 24-17 win at Arkansas on Nov. 10, when he recorded a one-handed interception.
"Those guys have stepped up in there," Orgeron said. "And I think they would do a fine job."
Tight end Jamal Pettigrew practiced Monday and Tuesday for the first time after suffering an ACL injury this summer, but Orgeron said he didn't know whether Pettigrew would be ready to play by LSU's bowl game.
"We don't know that yet," Orgeron said. "Obviously it was good to see him. Jack Marucci, our trainer, does a tremendous job with these guys. He's running routes, going through drills. We're going to test him out. I think it's a little early to tell if he can go to a bowl game or not, but obviously we'd love to have him."