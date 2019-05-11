FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With one swing in the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon, Antoine Duplantis broke a shutout, avoided a sweep and ended a five-game losing streak.
The senior right fielder walked to the plate with two runners on base. LSU had not scored through seven innings. The No. 18 Tigers trailed Arkansas by two runs.
The second pitch of the at-bat came high and inside. Duplantis turned on it. The ball dropped into the bullpen behind right field at Baum-Walker Stadium. Suddenly, LSU had taken a one-run lead on the No. 5 team in the country.
These Tigers, frustrated as the season seemed to slip away in recent days, celebrated. Shortstop Josh Smith jumped over the dugout railing. The players ran onto the field. They roared and yelled, excited once again.
After Duplantis’ homer, LSU beat Arkansas 3-2 for the Tigers’ first win in more than a week.
With the win, LSU (31-21, 15-12 Southeastern Conference) helped its case for hosting an NCAA regional. Arkansas dropped to 39-13, 19-8.
LSU's pitching staff had allowed double-digit runs in four straight games, but Landon Marceaux held Arkansas to two runs over five innings — the longest start by an LSU pitcher in two weeks. Todd Peterson pitched four scoreless innings.