Win enough games in a row and there's bound to be some questions about the process.
There's a uniqueness in an undefeated season, a peculiarity that attracts interest to the team as if it's captured a secret in a box and everyone wants to crack open the lid and peek inside.
A circle is gathering around Baton Rouge in 2019, since No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) has won its first seven games for the first time since 2015.
When LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the program will be chasing its first eight-win start since 2011, when the Tigers finished national runners-up in a loss to Alabama in the BCS national championship.
On its face, it appears the LSU-Auburn matchup itself is unique. It's a rematch of last year's classic that LSU won by a last-second field goal. It's LSU's third top 10 game of the season, following its victories over Texas (No. 9) and Florida (No. 7).
But last year was, well, last year, and a top 10 game in Tiger Stadium is as natural as the crisp October wind. This will be LSU coach Ed Orgeron's 11th game against a top 10 opponent since taking over midseason in 2016, and his predecessor, Les Miles, played 10 such opponents in his first three seasons.
Talk to anyone inside the LSU football facilities, and you'll hear some variation of the phrase: This is why you come here, to play in the big games.
And when you take that first peek in the box, you'll notice that LSU has won these games consistently under Orgeron.
Nick Saban has a generous lead among SEC head coaches with a 34-11 record at Alabama against top 10 teams — a 75.6 win percentage that also leads the league's coaches with their current teams.
But who's second in both categories?
Orgeron.
His 7-3 record against top 10 teams eclipses Kirby Smart's at Georgia (5-3), and the only top 10 team LSU has lost to under Orgeron is within the program's eight-game losing streak to Alabama.
A guess at the success could be LSU's potent offense, a re-tooled spread system with run-pass option schemes that ranks second nationally this season with 50.1 points per game.
But LSU went 4-1 against top 10 teams in 2018, a year in which the Tigers finished 10-3 with an offense that could be described with adjectives that range from "inept" to "adequate."
No, that would be like crediting a car's complete function to a tire rotation when the engine's been firing all along.
So that's where the questions lead to the process, the engine, or perhaps, as Orgeron would call it, "the heartbeat" of the football program.
And Orgeron insists it's no different for this week's game than it was for last week's, or the one before that, or the one before that, or the one...
"I don't prepare any different, to be honest with you," Orgeron said of Auburn on Monday. "Top 10, no 10, whatever. It's a football game at LSU you got to win."
Call that cliché, but don't assume that means there's a lulling nonchalance in the football team's day-to-day.
Most LSU players say there's an intense energy every day, and it starts with Orgeron, the first face they see when they arrive for team meetings in the morning.
"First voice you hear too," LSU defensive end Glen Logan said, sitting inside the team's indoor practice facility. "You can be way over here, and you can hear his voice from across the building. He's always loud. Always screaming. Always clapping. You can tell when he walks in the building."
Perhaps you've heard of some of Orgeron's motivational tactics. The ones that didn't work — like banging a drum down the hallways while he was at Ole Miss — and the ones that do — like how he has the LSU players buckle their chinstraps at the same time before they take the field on gameday, which creates a simultaneous snapping that Orgeron calls the sound of the Tigers going to war.
"That's chilling, man," LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said. "I feel like that's a sacred tradition that Coach O created for LSU."
Orgeron fine-tuned how to build a daily culture over eight seasons as a head coach at three programs, and he said LSU's resembles what he saw at Southern Cal and as an assistant coach at Miami in the early 1990s.
"You've got to feel your team," Orgeron said. "And this team I feel because I recruited almost every one of them. I've been involved in the recruiting. I know 'em. They know me. They know what to expect."
Well... Sometimes.
Logan said he was drinking water at practice earlier this season when he heard somebody walk up behind him, growling like a tiger.
He turned. It was Orgeron.
"It makes it more..." Logan paused, smiling. "Just fun. It's not even a job. It's like we want to come here and do this."
Two years ago before a 40-24 win at Ole Miss, punter Zach Von Rosenberg said Orgeron was telling the team how they had to be tough, to set their jaw. Orgeron then closed his fist, set his jaw, and "smoked" himself in the chin.
"He literally knocked his tooth out and it was in his mouth," Von Rosenberg said, "and he refused, he wouldn't spit it in his hand. He just kept talking with his tooth in his mouth."
That's become a weekly ritual, Rosenberg said, every "Tuesday, Saturday, for sure he's smoking himself."
"Coach O, man," Stevens said. "The things that he does to get us hyped up. It's like he's setting the jaw, he gives himself like a little punch in the face. We're kind of like, Ooooh, kind of get hyped."
Just how is that jaw?
"Oh man," Orgeron laughed. "That's just a little touch on the jaw. They over exaggerate that deal, man."
But it is every game. Not just the Floridas and the Auburns and the Alabamas.
Orgeron is some players' trigger, Von Rosenberg said, the signal that All right, it's time to roll.
The drum. The chinstrap. The jaw. The things that even the players say stay in the locker room.
"He does some things that aren't repeatable," Von Rosenberg said. "Enough to get your skin crawling a little bit. He gets you fired up. He's a good motivator. Shoot, playing in this conference, you better have a good motivator or you're in trouble."
Sometimes Orgeron's energy even carries over into news conferences. Thursday evening, after fielding a question about the team's positive momentum, the coach raised his hands in a fighter's stance.
"You've got to take it one game at a time, man," Orgeron said. "The minute you put your hands down and you feel like everything's going OK—bam!—it hits you."
Something else hit at that moment.
That secret in the box?
As the circle closes in, it'll see he's been in plain sight all along.