It’s official: Friday’s gymnastics meet between LSU and Florida will be a No. 1-versus-No. 2 showdown.

The Gators and Tigers retained the top two spots in this week’s RoadtoNationals.com season average, setting up huge anticipation for the meet between the Southeastern Conference powers. First vault is set for 6:15 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The message from coach Jay Clark about the meet is, in a sense, that it’s even bigger than that.

“Jay always says before we got to a meet we’re not competing just against the other team on the floor but the whole country,” senior Sami Durante said. At the same time, Durante said, “we’re trying to stay in our own zone and not worrying about the other team.”

Florida, which had an open date last weekend, leads the nation with a season-average of 197.506 and posted a nation’s best score of 197.850 two weeks ago against Missouri. LSU is coming off its best performance of the season, a 197.550 in a win at Auburn that upped its season average to 197.144. The score at Auburn was the third-best by any team this season.

Both teams are 4-0 and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference competition. The winner will have the inside track to capturing the SEC regular-season championship.

Already sold out

The meet is already a sellout, though with current coronavirus restrictions that did not take long. Ticket sales at the PMAC have been limited to 25% of normal capacity for gymnastics and basketball this season.

Student tickets will be available Friday afternoon.

Kiya in the all-around?

One of the biggest pre-meet story lines this week concerns sophomore Kiya Johnson.

The three-time All-American has only competed in three events the past two meets because of an Achilles’ tendon issue. Then at Auburn, she under-rotated her landing on vault and jammed her ankle, leading Clark to scratch her from LSU’s final rotation on balance beam.

LSUs coaches have been aiming to get Johnson back as an all-around competitor for the Florida meet, but all Clark could say before Monday’s practice session was, “We’ll see.

“She jammed her ankle a bit, but all the info we got was that it wasn’t related to her Achilles at all. We’ll have to see in the gym what her pain tolerance is.”

As big as the Florida meet is, Clark said he would not put Johnson out there on all four events and risk losing her for the postseason.

“Is Kiya one of our best on all four events?” Clark asked. “Absolutely. She should be out there. But it’s not worth it to me to lose her late in the season for any dual meet.”

Edwards good to go

Senior Sarah Edwards missed the Auburn meet because of COVID-19 protocols stemming from the contact tracing issues the Tigers faced two weeks ago. She was expected to return to practice Monday and compete Friday.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, native competed on vault and floor in LSU’s first three meets, winning floor Jan. 22 against Georgia with a 9.925.