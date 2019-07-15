1. COACH O IS FULL GO
Bear Bryant was famous in these parts for poormouthing his Alabama team’s prospects … then winning another SEC title. Ed Orgeron took the opposite tack here Monday. He believes he has a good team and doesn’t mind if people know it. He has great faith in his offense. He says this is the best secondary he’s ever coached. And he has his best staff ever. Optimism, of course, reigns supreme in July.
2. NO HOOVER ATTACHMENTS
No surprise that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced media days will be moving again. Bit of a surprise to hear it’s going back to Atlanta in 2020 (where it was in 2018) and Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021. Returning to Hoover, where media days has been 34 of its 35 years, didn’t come up. Reporters generally like the event here for its central location, but the SEC is intent on polishing its brand.
3. GAUNTLET THROWN
It wasn’t all bouquets from Coach O, who criticized his team allowing 167.5 yards per game rushing in SEC games (“That isn’t championship football”) and its inability to get pressure with a four-man rush. To that end, Orgeron said he is going to be more hands on coaching the D-line than ever. Everyone is gushing about the spread offense, but Orgeron knows it will put more pressure on the defense.
4. SANKEY, FOR THREE
The topic du jour for four days here is of course football, football, football, but that didn’t stop Sankey from bringing up the recently voted down SEC proposal to add a third paid assistant for baseball and softball. The decision by the NCAA Division I Council clearly vexed the commish, who added “It’s time for change to this rule.” Agreed, but that won’t happen until 2021 at the earliest.