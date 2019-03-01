lsutexasamfootball.112518 HS 3513.JPG
Buy Now

LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) points to the end zone after a Tigers' first down is confirmed in overtime in the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau recorded 22 reps in the bench press at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The NFL prospects are tasked with benching 225 pounds as many times as possible without rest.

The New Orleans native finished his senior season at LSU with 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He and the other tight end prospects will resume combine drills Saturday.

Remaining drills are the 40-yard dash, position drills, vertical jump and broad jump.

View comments