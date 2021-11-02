Running backs coach Kevin Faulk was seen at practice on Tuesday.
Faulk, who took time off following the death of his 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk in September.
Injured players are returning to practice with caution.
LSU will have four running backs available this week against Alabama, including a notable addition in Tre Bradford, who has missed most of the season after transferring to Oklahoma briefly this summer, then sitting out with a hamstring injury. Bradford, alongside sophomore Josh Williams, were both wearing gold no-contact jerseys at practice. Freshmen Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner and junior Tyrion Davis-Price were in normal jerseys.
Offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Kardell Thomas were wearing gold at practice. Hines did not travel with the team to Ole Miss. Thomas has not played since the Central Michigan game. Junior Cameron Wire was in at left tackle next to senior Ed Ingram at guard, Hines was on the other side of senior Liam Shanahan at right guard and Austin Deculus flanked the right side at tackle. Occasionally, Thomas came in on the right side as an extra blocker.
Tight end Jack Mashburn wore a gold jersey.
On the defensive side, senior linebacker Micah Baskerville and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan were absent. Coach Ed Orgeron said he expects junior Cordale Flott, who was absent today, to return to practice on Wednesday.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period.
WR Koy Moore, So. (transfer portal)
LB Navonteque Strong, So. (transfer portal)
QB Myles Brennan, Sr. (transfer portal)
WR, Kayshon Boutte, So.*
CB Eli Ricks, So.*
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*
LB Andre Anthony, Gr.*
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.*
LB Jared Small, Sr.*
WR Chris Hilton Jr., Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
NT Joseph Evans So.*
DB Major Burns, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.
CB Cordale Flott, Jr.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
TE Stephen King, Jr.